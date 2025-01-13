According to reports, AC Milan are still “pursuing” Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

Rashford is hoping to leave Man Utd this month as he is “ready” for a new challenge away from Old Trafford.

The United forward has been heavily criticised for his performances over the past two seasons and it is probably right for all parties that he moves on.

The 27-year-old’s reputation has taken a hit in recent years, but he is still attracting interest from several European sides and AC Milan appear to be at the front of the queue for his signature.

The Serie A giants are not messing around this month as they are also pursuing Man City star Walker, who has informed Pep Guardiola of his desire to leave the Premier League holders.

In a potential blow to AC Milan, it was reported over the weekend that a Serie A rule could prevent them from signing Rashford and Walker this month.

Current rules only allow Serie A clubs to bring in two non-EU squad members each year, with one bonus English or Albanian ace permitted.

Having signed Serbian international Strahinja Pavlovic and Brazil star Emerson Royal in the summer. their two non-EU slots are already fitted.



The rules state: “Serie A clubs only, while respecting the current laws on foreign worker entry flows into Italy, the registration of only one British professional footballer and one Albanian professional footballer per club, coming from abroad, is allowed, outside the limitations provided.

“New players with British or Albanian citizenship, registered as per the above, may transfer exclusively to other Serie A clubs during the 2024/2025 season, in a transfer period different from the one in which they were registered coming from abroad.”

Despite this, a new report from journalist Ben Jacobs reveals AC Milan are still “pursuing” Rashford, while they are “confident” of signing Walker.

He said: “Milan are confident of signing Kyle Walker and are also still pursuing Marcus Rashford, who has several loan options. Talks ongoing this week.

“Walker has now told Saudi dealmakers his preference is to stay in Europe.”

Rashford was not involved against Arsenal on Sunday. Speaking post-match, Ruben Amorim remained coy when asked whether he will feature for his boyhood club again: “I don’t know. We’ll see. He is a player for Manchester United. We’ll see. He has to work.

“He has to represent his club and he loves his club but I have to make choices. I already spoke about how I make the choices. It is what it is. Let’s continue, let’s see the next game and like I said I have to make a selection.”