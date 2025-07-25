Luke Shaw is ‘ready to listen to offers’ amid ‘serious interest’ in his services this summer amid ‘fears’ over a lack of game time at Manchester United this season.

Shaw made just 12 appearances for the Red Devils after missing the first three months of the campaign with a calf problem and his Old Trafford career in general has been continually blighted by injuries.

United have worked to strengthen the left side of defence since Ruben Amorim’s arrival, with Patrick Dorgu joining from Lecce for £25m in January and Diego Leon added this summer in a £3.3m move from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno.

Leon played the first half of United’s 0-0 friendly draw with Leeds last weekend and Amorim was impressed with what he saw from the 18-year-old.

“He did really well. He’s learning things, he’s powerful, he’s going to be a very good player,” Amorim said.

Shaw is therefore facing the possibility of being fourth choice left wing-back in Amorim’s favoured 3-4-3 system, behind Leon, Dorgu and Diogo Dalot, who was a regular starter in that position last term, though Shaw has also operated as the left-sided centre-back.

The Sun claim the 30-year-old ‘is aware of serious interest from Saudi clubs and is ready to listen to offers’ amid ‘fears his Red Devils career might be nearing an end’ despite having two years left on his contract, though Amorim is ‘in no hurry’ to get rid of him.

The report adds:

‘Shaw is seen as a popular and influential figure within the dressing room and Amorim is in no hurry to dump him or his £150,000-a-week wages. But the player himself is determined to make up for so much lost time and knows he faces a tough decision on his future over the coming months. ‘Should he decide to leave it is unlikely United would be difficult to deal with in terms of a fee considering all those injuries and his lack of appearances – only 27 in the last two campaigns.’

The Sun also claim that the Red Devils have ‘ruled out breaking the bank’ to sign a new No.9 as ‘the club is not in a position to go large unless there are significant exits’.

This is a factor in Hojlund’s favour as ‘the decision not to push the boat out opens the door’ for him ‘to stake his claim during the three-match Premier League Summer Series tournament against West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton’.

Ruben Amorim’s verdict on the striker is another reason behind United’s sale decision. The report adds: