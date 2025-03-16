One Manchester United star has responded to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s “not good enough” or “overpaid” slam, claiming they are “much better” under Ruben Amorim.

Earlier this month, Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe named five “not good enough” or “overpaid” stars contracted to the Premier League giants amid their woeful season.

The Red Devils are languishing in the bottom half of our calendar-year table, and they need to win the Europa League to secure European qualification ahead of next season.

Man Utd will move up to 13th in the Premier League if they beat Leicester City on Sunday evening, and it’s clear that a huge squad overhaul is required this summer.

Since Amorim replaced former boss Erik ten Hag in November 2024, Man Utd have only won eleven of their 27 matches in all competitions.

Responding to Ratcliffe’s verdict, defender Diogo Dalot revealed his honest thoughts on United’s squad, who “need to do much better”.

“I think the history of this club is about sacrifice and fighting against the world,” Dalot said.

“It’s about sacrificing yourself, and each other, every moment on the pitch and being together with the fans to create the energy we all feel in Old Trafford.

“This is the history of the club. If you want to be successful, you have to have that desire to try to do everything on the pitch. Whether you like it or not, the attitude has to be there.

“It is clear that when we are 14th or 15th in the league we are not doing what we should. If we want to put Manchester United back on top, we need to do much better.

“Ultimately, this club will only progress through what we do on the pitch, so we are all responsible for the future and the momentum. We know that we have that responsibility – but we want to take it. The pressure is high but we are Manchester United players for a reason.”

Despite this, Dalot claims Man Utd are a “much better team than a couple of months ago”.

“If you are a top footballer you need to be able to change things quickly. But obviously it does take time because we have been playing in the last few years in a different way,” Dalot added.

“You can see this is a period of change, especially since INEOS have come in. The club wants to go in a direction. They want to rebuild Man United and put Man United back on top. I hope in the next couple of years we can go there.

“I think you are now seeing a much better team than a couple of months ago. When we talk about needing time, we aren’t saying that just to buy time. I think it is something that is going to happen.

“Obviously it is difficult when you play for a club like this because you must improve by always winning. The pressure is always high to win every game and when results don’t come, it’s difficult to show progress.

“But I think in the last couple of games you have seen something different. There have been different styles of play, but overall we are improving, I think. It’s something everyone can see, but results will ultimately show our position.”