Man Utd star reveals dressing room stance on Ten Hag involving ‘every player’ after ‘rallying call’

Rasmus Hojlund thinks “every player” in the Manchester United dressing room is backing Erik ten Hag after their loss to FC Copenhagen.

The Red Devils are enduring a miserable start to the 2023/24 campaign. They returned to winning ways in the Premier League over the weekend as they edged past Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Following this win, it has emerged that Bruno Fernandes urged United’s players to use this result as a catalyst to “turn the season around” as he delivered a dressing room “rallying call”.

Despite this, United slumped to another defeat on Tuesday night. They conceded two late goals in Denmark against Copenhagen after Marcus Rashford was sent off in their disappointing 4-3 loss.

Hojlund has been one of United’s shining lights this term and he scored a brace in the 4-3 defeat. He thinks Ten Hag – who is the favourite in the Premier League sack race betting – has the “support” of the dressing room.

“A really good coach. He cares about every single detail, and he helps me a lot, gives me a lot of confidence and supports me,” Hojlund said post-match.

“I think every player in the dressing room supports him. I hope it is just a matter of time (before United turn their season around).

“The first 30 minutes today was some of the best football we have been playing this season.”

Hojlund admitted it is “irritating and frustrating” that he is scoring in Man Utd defeats.

“Not so good,” Hojlund added when asked how he was feeling after United’s loss to Copenhagen.

“A special game for me. It was nice to score two goals but having said that, it is a shame that we had a red card because we were playing very well in the first 20-25 minutes. We need a little luck at the moment. We miss the small things.

“It was very special for me to hear the FC Copenhagen hymn before the match of course but I am playing for Manchester United and that is the team I hope win every match.

“It is irritating and frustrating (that he is scoring without winning), but I cannot do so much about it. That’s how football is.”

Man Utd are bottom of their Champions League group after four games and Fernandes admitted after the Copenhagen game that they have a “mountain to climb”.

“We have a mountain to climb, so we must climb,” Fernandes said.

“We have two games and we have to win those two games.

“Before tonight, our aim already was to win our remaining three games. We couldn’t win today. We have to win the next two.”

