Jadon Sancho has been accused of leaving Manchester United for Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer transfer window for a bizarre reason.

The England international left Man Utd on deadline day after failing to live up to expectations during his time at Old Trafford.

Sancho was banished from the first team last season as he refused to apologise to Erik ten Hag after accusing the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat.

The 24-year-old impressed while on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season and has been linked with several elite European clubs this summer.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain were mooted as possible destinations before Chelsea won the race to sign him on a season-long loan deal. It’s been reported that he is ‘almost guaranteed’ to join the Blues permanently next year for between £20m and £25m.

This is one of this summer’s most pointless Premier League transfers as Chelsea has plenty of wingers and should have instead prioritised signing a world-class forward.

Emmanuel Petit has hit out at Sancho, as he has accused the Englishman of joining Chelsea “for the money”.

“The club are not the only one responsible for the situation, it also comes down to the players. How can Sancho bring himself to sign for Chelsea after what happened at Manchester United?” Petit asked.

“He was loaned to Borussia Dortmund, then went back to United, and now he’s off to Chelsea who have 40 or so players and he is just one of them.

“Hasn’t he had enough of moving around clubs, losing his way on the pitch and losing his confidence? Now he’s at a club that has no consistency, lacking in confidence and results. If he’s not there for the money, what is he there for?”

Petit makes this claim even though transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Sancho made a ‘sacrifice’ to seal his move to Chelsea.

Romano revealed: “So it all started from the player as he really wanted to join Chelsea, it was his priority, and it’s true that the player reduced his salary for this move, as it was the only way to make it happen.”

Petit has also questioned how Chelsea “can create unity between players” when they will only be “thinking about themselves”.

“I’m not sure how you can create unity between players who only think about themselves,” Petit added.

“We should rename the transfer window as ‘the Chelsea transfer market’. I just don’t get what Todd Boehly’s transfer policy is.

“When I saw they had signed Jadon Sancho on deadline day, I wondered if there was even any shirt numbers left for him.

“Imagine him opening the door to the dressing room and seeing so many players – they don’t all fit in the same dressing room! At the training ground, they must have two dressing rooms, three pitches and 12 physios.”