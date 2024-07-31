According to reports, Scotland international Scott McTominay has an agreement in place to leave Manchester United and join Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team are working behind the scenes to close several deals after spending around £90m to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively.

Man Utd need to offload several unwanted talents to raise funds for more signings, with the acquisition of a new centre-back, centre-back and winger likely to be among their priorities.

The Red Devils have already offloaded Mason Greenwood and Willy Kambwala this summer, but a few more sales are expected in the coming weeks.

McTominay could be the next player out of the door as he is attracting interest from elsewhere. He was one of United’s most consistent performers last season, but an upgrade is arguably required in the midfield department.

The 27-year-old has been linked with several Premier League clubs of late, but Fulham are leading the race to sign him as they consider a potential replacement for Portugal international Joao Palhinha, who has left to join Bayern Munich.

A report from HITC has revealed Man Utd’s ‘latest stance’ on selling McTominay with Fulham ‘preparing a bid’ to sign the midfielder.

READ: Grealish Man Utd transfer ‘rebuffed’ as City man ‘shows his true colours’ against Barca



It is said that head coach Erik ten Hag ‘wants to keep’ McTominay, but ‘he is aware that if he wants to do further business, then sales will need to take place’.

‘HITC understands that Fulham are preparing an offer for the Scottish midfielder who scored seven Premier League goals for the Red Devils last season. ‘HITC has previously revealed that United were looking for £40 million for the sale of the Scottish international, but sources have confirmed that Fulham believe a deal could be done. ‘United boss Erik Ten Hag wants to keep McTominay – but he also appreciates that if he wants to do further business, then sales will need to take place. ‘United are interested in Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte and the Red Devils may need to sell a midfielder before they can make a move for the Uruguayan.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘lead’ Liverpool in race for ‘low-cost’ signing with Euro giants in ‘contact’ for ‘agreement’

👉 Man Utd: Ratcliffe’s Ten Hag decision ‘surprises’ Neville as Keane delivers sack warning

👉 Transfer market is a ‘mess’ with Man Utd among those playing ‘bit of poker’

However, Fulham could end up missing out on McTominay as Turkish media are reporting that the Man Utd star is in favour of a move to Galatasaray.

Journalist Emre Kaplan claims McTominay ‘recently said yes’ to Galatasaray ‘for an annual fee of 5.5 Million euros’ as talks between the two clubs have been ‘ongoing for a long time’.

Haluk Yurekli adds he is ‘at the top of the list’ for Galatasaray, who claims a ‘point has been reached’ between the club and player (which we assume refers to some sort of agreement).

Back to HITC, their report has more details on more potential exits from Man Utd. They add.