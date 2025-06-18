According to reports, one Manchester United star has reached an ‘agreement’ to leave the Premier League giants for Serie A champions Napoli.

This summer is vital for the Red Devils as they need to make several statement signings after finishing 15th in the Premier League in 2024/25.

Man Utd are preparing for a season without European football, but they have still fended off competition to sign Matheus Cunha for around £62.5m from Wolves and they are ‘very close’ to their second summer signing.

It has been widely reported that they will need several high-profile exits to balance the books and Jadon Sancho is among their outcasts expected to move on.

Sancho spent the 2024/25 campaign at Chelsea after joining them on loan with an obligation to buy for around £25m.

The England international joined Chelsea after his major fallout with former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag in September 2023 condemned him to an exit.

Sancho had a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea opted against signing him permanently, paying a £5m penalty fee to Man Utd to cancel a permanent deal.

While Sancho has been at Chelsea, Man Utd have changed their head coach as Ruben Amorim has replaced Ten Hag last year, but he still doesn’t have a future at Old Trafford as the Red Devils are looking to offload him.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have been mooted as possible destinations for Sancho, but Serie A giants Napoli also interested in him.

Now, a report from Sky Sports Italy claims Sancho has said ‘yes’ to Napoli as he has ‘reached an economic agreement’ with Antonio Conte’s side.

However, this deal could still fall through as Man Utd have made a ‘high request’ to Napoli as they hold out for a €25 million fee, even though Sancho’s contract is due to expire in 2026.

Italian reporter Vincenzo Morabito reckons Man Utd “need to lower their expectations for Sancho” to offload him this summer.

“Ruben Amorim has made it very clear he does not want Sancho or Marcus Rashford in pre-season training,” Morabito said

“Manchester United are going to have to lower their expectations for Sancho, because they cannot ask for €25m for a player who has one year left on his contract and earns €18m per season wages.

“This operation is feasible, but we need to see how tough Manchester United can be holding out here, because Sancho is a good player and did pretty well at Chelsea. Cristiano Giuntoli wanted to bring him to Juventus last year, but then it didn’t go through.”