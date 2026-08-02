According to reports, Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee has ‘said yes’ to a move to Juventus, while INEOS are working on signing a new striker.

The Red Devils have been active in this summer’s transfer window, with Michael Carrick’s side looking to strengthen ahead of their Champions League return.

After splashing out to sign Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, Man Utd remain in the market for one more midfielder, while they could also bring in a new striker, winger and/or left-back in the coming weeks.

But these additions are dependent on exits to raise funds, with Zirkzee among those who could be offloaded this summer.

The versatile attacker has flattered to deceive since joining Man Utd from Bologna, having only scored five Premier League goals in his 56 appearances.

Zirkzee slipped in the Man Utd pecking order following the arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo last season, and he has been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

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The Dutchman has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, and a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claims he has now ‘said yes’ to joining Juventus.

The report explains:

‘The former Bologna player is stuck at Manchester United and is considering leaving Old Trafford after a more complicated two-year spell than expected. ‘The 25-year-old Dutchman has several suitors in Europe, but the possibility of returning to Serie A through Juventus’s Red Arrows is one of the ones that most intrigues him.’

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However, the report also states that this transfer is not yet advanced because Juventus need to find a new home for Jonathan David before they can sign Zirkzee.

Still, it is noted that they and Man Utd are in talks over a ‘similar’ deal to the one negotiated with FC Barcelona for Marcus Rashford last summer, a loan with an option to buy.

Man Utd plot move for Igor Thiago

And Zirkzee’s exit could open the door for Man Utd to sign a replacement, with journalist Ben Jacobs claiming this week that they have made a “call” over signing Brentford standout Igor Thiago.

Jacobs explained: “Igor Thiago has been discussed as somebody who’s Premier League ready.

“Nothing more than that at this stage, more of an internal conversation and a normal player call to understand his situation.

“Getting him out this summer is going to be incredibly difficult.”

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