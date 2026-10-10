According to reports, Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has ‘said yes’ to joining Napoli in January, and his current club could ‘change their transfer approach’.

Man Utd invested around £36.5m to sign the Netherlands international from Bologna during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils recruited Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund in the same window to bolster their attack, but neither player has lived up to expectations at Old Trafford.

Hojlund has improved after leaving for Napoli, but he was devoid of confidence at Man Utd and did not appear good enough to be their starting striker.

Zirkzee, meanwhile, has stuck around longer, but has perhaps been foolish not to leave in recent transfer windows.

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Zirkzee has only impressed in flashes, and it has been clear that he is more suited to playing as a No.10 than a No.9.

His opportunities have been limited over the past couple of seasons, and it would arguably be right for all parties that he moves elsewhere in January or next summer.

Joshua Zirkzee reaches decision on joining Napoli

Now, Zirkzee is said to be in favour of an exit, with Italian outlet Area Napoli claiming he has ‘said yes’ on joining Serie A giants Napoli, though he also has interest from Juventus.

It is also claimed that Napoli are boosted by having ‘two unexpected allies’ in their pursuit of Zirkzee.

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The report explains:

‘The name in the crosshairs—it’s no secret—is Joshua Zirkzee. Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has a solid strategy in place, supported by two unexpected allies within Manchester United: former Red Devils Rasmus Højlund and Scott McTominay , who could advise the former Bologna player to experience a spell at the Maradona. ‘For his part, the Dutchman himself has already said yes to a possible return to Serie A, but he should be wary of competition from Juventus.’

And this could lead Man Utd to make a U-turn on January signings, with a report from The Sun reporting that they ‘could change their approach’ for the winter window due to a lack of options.

The report claims: ‘Ineos have shown they are willing to look to the winter market after singing Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven in January 2025.

‘No new arrivals came in January 2024 or 2026, but recent injuries to Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui have raised questions about United’s functionality until the next window.’

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