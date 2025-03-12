A new report claims one Manchester United star has “taken offence” after discovering co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s verdict on his move to Old Trafford.

Earlier this week, Ratcliffe faced the media and was heavily scrutinised for his decisions since completing his minority takeover of Man Utd at the start of 2024.

One of his most newsworthy revelations came as he named five “not good enough” or “overpaid” Man Utd stars he presumably wants to offload in the summer.

“If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying Onana, we’re buying Højlund, we’re buying Sancho,” Ratcliffe said.

“These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we’ve inherited those things and have to sort that out.

“For Sancho, who now plays for Chelsea [on loan] and we pay half his wages, we’re paying £17m to buy him in the summer. It takes time for us to move away from the past into a new place in the future.”

He added: “Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time.

“We’ve got this period of transformation where we move from the past to the future. There are some great players in the squad as we know, the captain is a fabulous footballer. We definitely need Bruno [Fernandes] – he’s a fantastic footballer.”

The previous regime at Man Utd made the foolish decision to pay around £60m plus add-ons to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid on a four-year contract during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Brazil international enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford, but his performances have severely declined over the past 18+ months as he’s slipped in the pecking order under Ruben Amorim.

The 33-year-old is under contract until 2026 and his reported £350,000 a week salary could make it difficult for Man to sell him this summer.

Journalist Graeme Bailey claims Man Utd “only” have one option with Casemiro, who was “left shocked” by Ratcliffe’s interview.

“United still working hard with the Pro League to try and get him out, they are in constant contact with them – they realise they are only place that can get him out and take his wages – if not they are looking at possible loans, which they are keen to avoid,” Bailey told United in Focus.

“We can also confirm that Casemiro is one of the players that have been left shocked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments and has taken offence.

‘This could complicate things. United would like the Brazilian to take a wage cut ahead of a possible move away but that looks unlikely now.”