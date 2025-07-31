Man Utd star ‘signals’ decision to make ‘sacrifice’ to force transfer amid ‘heated internal debate’

According to reports, Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho has ‘signalled’ his intention to make a significant ‘sacrifice’ to seal his preferred transfer.

Sancho returned to Man Utd at the start of this summer’s transfer window as Chelsea decided to pay a reported £5m penalty fee to send him back to Old Trafford.

The England international had a mixed spell on loan at Chelsea as he did not do enough to earn a permanent move and his future remains in doubt.

The winger has not come close to living up to his £73m price tag since joining Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund and is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans as club chiefs oversee a significant squad overhaul.

Since returning to Man Utd, Sancho has been linked with several Premier League and European clubs, though it is now being reported that he could return to Dortmund for a third spell.

Sancho clearly feels comfortable at Dortmund as he has produced his best form at the Bundesliga side and a report from German outlet BILD claims he is keen on a ‘return’.

It is even noted that Sancho ‘would be willing to make some sacrifices’ to secure his desired move to Dortmund and would ‘forego’ a huge sum of money to land a move back to the Bundesliga side.

The report claims:

‘He has already signaled to the Dortmund management around boss Lars Ricken (49) and sports director Sebastian Kehl (45) that he is willing to forego a lot of salary in order to return to his feel-good club. ‘Sancho hauls in around €16 million per season at the Red Devils. In Dortmund, he would reportedly play for half of his staggering salary. That wouldn’t even put him among the top earners (Niklas Süle at €14 million), but would rank in the upper midfield.’

The report notes United are ‘not interested’ in Sancho, but Chelsea legend Roberto Di Matteo claims he could be “one of the greatest in the game”.

“I think it’s all down to Jadon Sancho. He has so much quality and so much potential to be one of the greatest in the game. I don’t know why he’s inconsistent,” Di Matteo said.

“He went back to Borussia Dortmund and managed to help them to the Champions League final, he showed us again how good he could be. It’s completely down to him. It’s completely down to him what he wants to do with his career.

“Dortmund are a big club, Juventus is even a bigger club in terms of history and titles and they’re always competing to win titles – but it’s really down to his mentality. It’s down to his mentality and his attitude.

“What does he want? Does he want to be a player that is remembered in the history of football or does he just want to keep changing teams every season? It’s down to him.”