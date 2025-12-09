Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been told that he was “absolutely terrible” vs Wolves even though he scored a brace in his side’s 4-1 victory.

On Monday night, the Red Devils earned a much-needed victory against bottom-placed Wolves to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

A brace from Fernandes and goals from Mason Mount and Bryan Mbeumo contributed to United’s resounding victory, which leaves Man Utd on the brink of the Champions League places in the Premier League.

This season has been a rollercoaster for Man Utd as they have had plenty of highs and lows, while they had rough spells against Wolves as they looked at risk of throwing points away.

Now, former United defender Paul Parker has explained why he thinks Fernandes “looked absolutely terrible” against Wolves.

“He was really poor in the first half, Fernandes,” Parker told The Metro via Kasinohai.

“I know he got himself a goal. I mean, his poor decisions sometimes, he was giving the ball away far, far too cheaply.

“But he got away with it, because his reaction to when he gives the ball away, sometimes he has to accept that when other players do it, he’s got to accept them as well sometimes.

“He looked absolutely terrible, but there you are.”

He added: “I’ll tell you what I did notice as well, Martinez. He came on, he went into the middle, and you could see him ushering people. When he got on the ball, he was ushering them forward.

“Step forward, he was telling them, he was organising them. He was getting around them, he was doing that when he came on. He’s been out there, he’s only had a few minutes of football, but he’s in his genes to do that. He is a leader.

‘You don’t need an arm band to be a leader, just somebody who wants more from other people. And that’s what he’s done.

‘Fernandes doesn’t do that, he doesn’t give you that. He’s an armband captain because he’s seen as United’s most important player.’

However, Spurs star James Maddison has full of praise for Fernandes after the final whistle, claiming he is “underrated”.

“Bruno was at the heart of everything tonight,” Maddison said on Sky Sports.

“He’s such a top player. I actually think Bruno’s underrated.

“I know he gets his plaudits but I think he’s underrated for the consistency he shows regularly. Every time he is on the ball, he can just see it all.”

Speaking to his friend Mount, Maddison added: “I haven’t got a question but I just wanted to say I thought you were brilliant tonight.

“There were so many touches of class – you look like you’re back to your best. You’re such a great guy off the pitch as well so it’s a pleasure to see you playing like that.”