Man Utd star ‘stomped out’ of Old Trafford ‘within 15 minutes’ of Brighton defeat

Manchester United star Harry Maguire reportedly ‘stomped out’ of Old Trafford minutes after defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

United fell to a third defeat of the season as Brighton tore them apart to claim a 3-1 victory, leaving Erik ten Hag’s side in 13th place in the Premier League with just six points from their opening five games of the season.

Maguire was an unused substitute and has had just 23 minutes of game time this season despite still playing a key role for England under Gareth Southgate.

The 30-year-old was though mocked following his own goal for England in the 3-1 win over Scotland, leading his mother to hit out at his critics in an emotional post on social media.

West Ham came close to signing Maguire in the summer for £30m, but as the defender revealed, they failed to come to an agreement and he was “happy to fight for my place” at United.

But he’s losing that fight and Football Insider’s revelation suggests the lack of game time may now be getting to him.

It’s claimed Maguire ‘stomped out of Old Trafford’ and ‘exited the stadium within 15 minutes of the match completion’.

While the report adds ‘that there is no suggestion that the former club captain missed a dressing room inquest conducted by the management team in the aftermath of the game’, the ‘stomping’ suggests Maguire wasn’t happy.

Ten Hag has also come out in support of Maguire, whom he stripped of the captaincy in the summer, claiming the criticism of the centre-back is “crazy”.

He said: “I have said many times, it is disrespectful, doesn’t deserve it, he is a great player, gives great performances. It is crazy but how it works. Harry has to block this.”

On how the Man Utd defender is coping, Ten Hag said: “Good, you see his career, a lot to come, he has to block it by good performances.”

Asked whether he can help Maguire cope, the Man Utd boss added: “It is also with the generation, about team construction, the group dynamic and always about the team, that is above everything else but within that everyone plays his role, different characters and you have to manage those characters.”

Ten Hag may not be so quick to defend Maguire after stomp-gate however.

