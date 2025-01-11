A new report has revealed that Manchester United winger Antony has sued former club Ajax, who are accused of “withholding” a portion of his salary.

The Brazil international was made Man Utd‘s top target during the 2022 summer transfer window as head coach Erik ten Hag was keen for a reunion after they worked together at Ajax.

This proved a prolonged saga as Ajax refused to budge on their asking price and Man Utd eventually caved, paying an initial £86m to sign Antony on deadline day.

The Red Devils had their pants pulled down by Ajax as Antony has been a massive flop, grabbing just 12 goals and five assists in his 94 appearances for the Premier League giants.

Antony – who has not made a single Premier League start this season – is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans and Man Utd are trying to secure him a move elsewhere with a loan deal a possibility.

It seems Antony is not fully focused on his football as a report in the Netherlands claims he has sued Ajax over ‘unlawful’ unpaid wages and has taken his former club to court.

It is noted that this case has been heard this week and a verdict is expected within the next four weeks with Antony demanding ‘a few hundred thousand euros’.

Responding to this story, Dutch pundit Jack van Gelder claims Ajax “withheld money from his salary” before he secured his move to Man Utd.

“Antony wants some money,” Van Gelder said.

“He played for Ajax and was at one point in the interest of Manchester United. That involved a lot of money.

“Ajax wanted a certain amount, and Manchester United initially didn’t want to pay that. It lasted and lasted. Antony then dug in his heels and became ill, weak and nauseous.

“Ajax then withheld money from his salary. Ultimately, he went there for a record amount of €100m.

“He has trained very well so far and played six times and achieved nothing. But hey, that can happen. The case was heard on Monday and a decision will be made soon.”

Earlier this month, ex-United star Lee Sharpe encouraged his former club to “get Antony off the wage bill”.

“Antony’s been very disappointing for Manchester United since day one,” Sharpe said.

“We’ve seen flashes of his ability, but nothing ever consistent to what he was showing at Ajax. When you consider the formation that Ruben Amorim will be playing, I think he will struggle to get a game.

“For me, if United can get a half decent price in January and get him off the wage bill, that would allow Amorim to buy one or two other players that would suit the system well.”