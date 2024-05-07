Manchester United winger Antony is reportedly ‘at risk of suspension’ after his private insult to Erik ten Hag ‘in the team’s group chat’ emerged.

Antony was one of United’s top targets during the 2022 summer transfer window as Ten Hag made it his mission to reunite with the Brazil international after they worked together at Ajax.

The Dutch giants held firm during the window and pulled United’s pants down over the transfer fee as around £80m plus add-ons was spent to bring the winger to Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old – like most of his current team-mates at United – has failed to live up to expectations following his big-money move to the Premier League giants.

Antony only has five goals and three assists in his 53 Premier League appearances. After scoring in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Burnley, he started at Crystal Palace on Monday night but was dragged off after an hour as Man Utd ended up losing 4-0 at Selhurst Park.

A brace from reported United target Michael Olise – plus goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell – condemned Ten Hag’s side to one of their worst defeats of the season. They are now eighth in the Premier League table with three games remaining.

After the match, Jamie Carragher hit out at Antony after the winger has spotted whispering and covering his mouth while speaking to Mason Mount as they were leaving the pitch.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “Just get off the pitch! Talking, whispering behind your hand – you’ve been absolutely awful. They’re probably talking about one of the players, or somebody else, or the manager.

“Just get off the pitch and get in. You’ve been beaten 4-0. Honestly, embarrassing.”

A report from Globo Sport (via Brasil Football on Twitter), claims Antony is ‘at risk of being suspended’ by Man Utd ‘for the rest of the season’.

This news emerged ahead of kick-off at Selhurst Park, with Antony accused ‘called ten Hag a “bald egg head” in the team’s group chat’.

Ten Hag reportedly intended to ‘speak with Antony’ after the Palace game as ‘a screenshot was then shared to the manager by an unknown player’. The report later claims that the ‘snitch’ in question is ‘believed to be Mount’.

Already regarded as a bit of a teacher’s pet, the prospect of Mount seemingly leaning in to ‘snitch’ on Antony is quite hilarious with the Brazilian surely on borrowed time at Man Utd ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s summer overhaul.

