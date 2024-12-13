Viktoria Plzen boss Miroslav Koubek revealed after his side’s defeat to Manchester United that he told his players to target one Red Devils star in particular as a weakness in Ruben Amorim’s side.

A brace from substitute Rasmus Hojlund saved the day for United against the Czech side to give them a 2-1 win that lifts them into seventh in the Europa League table, on course for automatic qualification into the last 16.

But former Burnley forward Matej Vydra had given the hosts the lead early in the second half as Andre Onana gifted them the goal as he attempted to play the ball out from the back.

Onana was heavily criticised at the start of last season but has become one of the most consistent performers for the Red Devils in 2024 – with his name sung by the fans against Ipswich last month – before an error against Nottingham Forest and then this one on Thursday in the Europa League.

Plzen boss Koubek was asked after the game whether he told his players to “really put pressure” on the United goalkeeper.

“Yes that was our tactic,” said Koubek. “I told them to shoot from every viable opportunity – maybe I’m disappointed with the very last shot – that could have been resolved better.

“But the player decided to shoot and it is what it is. We are disappointed, we deserved at least a point. I am proud of the team. The guys gave everything and made it very difficult for the opponent.

“The opponent certainly values the win a lot, we value our performance, it was a beautiful match. It wasn’t like a world class opponent was pouring four or five goals on us, we resisted heroically.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ranking every post-Fergie Man Utd manager’s first signings as Amorim closes in on Leon

👉 Garnacho 5th), Diallo 4th): Man Utd’s ‘unsellable’ seven ranked on how unsellable they *actually* are

👉 Big Weekend: Man City v Man United, Nottingham Forest, Russell Martin, Eberechi Eze

Amorim believes the state of the pitch didn’t help his players, but insists they “controlled the game” before getting the breakthrough.

“I think we improved during the game. We controlled the game in the first half but without any great chances. [There was a] lack of speed, lack of movement, controlling the ball. The pitch was difficult to make the connection with the strikers and the frontal support.

“But we controlled it, as Viktoria didn’t have chances either. The second half, we gave the goal away and then we react. We pushed the opponent into their half and then we managed to score. We couldn’t score before but a win in this moment is important. It’s important to look at the performance but a win is always better to prepare the next game.”

Amorim said his side picked up the pace of play after the break.

“The speed [changed]. I told the players that we need more movement in front because they have to feel that we are a danger behind, to use the space. That changed a little bit the game, but also the guys that came off the bench helped. I think we improved not just with the way we play but specifically with the speed of the game.”