Man Utd star thinks legends are ‘bullying’ him amid Man City transfer ‘betrayal’ rumours

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has been struggling with “bullying” from former players and legends, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the new season with back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool after beating Fulham on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

Rashford scored 30 goals in the 2022/23 campaign in all competitions but dipped to just eight goals last term, and he’s started off in similar poor form this season with no goal contributions in their first three fixtures.

That has led to strong criticism from some former Man Utd players and legends, with other figures in football also sticking the boot in already this campaign.

And the i newspaper has spoken to a source in the Man Utd academy graduate’s camp with Rashford now seeing the “onslaught” as “bullying” from some ex-players and legends.

“When someone else misplaces a pass it does not get mentioned, but when it is Marcus it’s different,” one source told i.

“Very different. The criticism coming his way is an onslaught. It is bullying. Supporters believe what senior ex-players say, which only makes worse.

“The club have spent £100m on central strikers and Marcus is back out wide, as a facilitator. And he is doing his job in that regard. It isn’t his fault the chances aren’t being put away.”

The report added:

‘i has been told that the 26-year-old’s decision to undertake an intense personal training routine during the international break is a sign the player still believes he has what it takes to succeed at United and regain his place in the England squad, even though a growing number of doubters do not have the same faith.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: ‘Problem’ Ronaldo blamed for ‘galactic nonsense’ as ‘stinky’ Ten Hag is a ‘dead man walking’

👉 Man Utd: ‘Broken’ summer signing deemed ‘vulnerable’ with opponent urged to ‘look for him’

👉 The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: English league football’s biggest derbies

Gary Neville claimed that it has been “sad” watching Rashford over the last 14 months with football not looking “enjoyable” to the Man Utd forward right now.

Neville said after the Liverpool match: “He had a one-on-one with Konate. And you might not be having a great day. You might not be having a great time.

“But you’ve still got to go for it and take the one-on-one on. And he just turned back. That just tells you where his head at.

“I’d like to think [he can get back to his best]. It’s been going on for 14 months. He scored 30 goals the season before last. I’d like to think he can get his confidence back.

“It’s looking like a struggle for him. The game doesn’t look enjoyable right now. And that’s sad. As it is for seeing Casemiro in the first half, it’s sad watching that kid because he has been a joy for Manchester United at times in his career.

“But it’s getting hard work for him. And it’s getting hard for Manchester United fans to watch him.”

There was even a rumour in Spain on Friday that Rashford could commit the ‘ultimate betrayal’ and sign for Man City as Pep Guardiola ‘do whatever it takes’ to sign him.