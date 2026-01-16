Harry Maguire has been “really impressed” by Michael Carrick’s impact in his short time in charge of Manchester United and aimed a thinly veiled jibe at Ruben Amorim in the process.

Carrick has taken caretaker charge of United until the end of the season, replacing Amorim at the helm after the Portuguese boss was relieved of his duties last week.

Manchester City offer a tough task for Carrick in his first game back at the helm following a previous stint in interim charge, but Maguire – who has just returned from injury to provide an option for him in defence – was full of praise for the former Red Devils midfielder after his first few training sessions.

“[I’ve been] really impressed,” the 32-year-old admitted. “Obviously, I knew Carras from before, and I spoke really highly of him. He was a magnificent coach when he was here under Ole [Gunnar Solskjær].”

Maguire continued, explaining, “He’s got great ideas. He speaks really well. Tactically, he’s really, really good. And obviously, now he’s had a lot of experience at Middlesbrough as a manager. And I’m sure he’s going to come in here and implement his ideas.

“He’s a legend of the club, and I’m sure the fans will get right behind him. But yeah, I must say, with him and all his coaching staff, I’ve been really impressed this week.”

When asked whether there has been any signifiacnt difference since Carrick’s arrival, Maguire elaborated that the former England international’s main focus has been upping the energy in training, and that it’s working well.

“I think we haven’t had much time on the grass, but obviously we have had a couple of sessions,” he continued. “And yeah, I think he’s trying to bring new energy, new ideas, without drilling us too much at this moment tactically.

“I think he just wants to bring the energy back in the building, and I think that’s so important. Obviously, this club is scrutinised, a lot of eyes on it all the time, analysed. And a lot of people can lose a little bit of energy within that.

“Michael’s played here, he’s obviously performed in unbelievable teams, and he’s been a magnificent player, so he knows what it’s like to win here and what you need in a team and a group of people and a group of staff.

“And I feel like he’s brought a lot of energy to this week, and I think the players have bought into it.”