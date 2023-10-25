Man Utd star tipped to avoid January exit with Ratcliffe factor mooted; Ten Hag exposed for ‘mistake’

Manchester United have been tipped to keep Harry Maguire for the rest of this season following his recent upturn in form under Erik ten Hag.

Maguire slipped down the pecking order last season as Ten Hag preferred to select Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane when he had a fully fit squad to choose from.

The England international was heavily linked with a move elsewhere during the summer transfer window. At one stage, he looked set to sign for West Ham in a deal worth £30m but this transfer did not end up going through.

The 30-year-old was out of favour at the start of this campaign but injuries to Martinez and Varane forced Ten Hag to pick him and he’s not looked back since.

Maguire headed home a vital winning goal as Man Utd beat FC Copenhagen on Tuesday night in the Champions League group stages.

The centre-back may now be afforded the opportunity to play regularly for Man Utd – who have two of the worst finishers in the Premier League – ahead of next year’s European Championships. Journalist Dean Jones has explained why he thinks he will not “end up leaving in January”.

“I don’t think Maguire will end up leaving in January,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I know many people are reporting to the contrary that he will. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but I just feel like we’re in a moment when Man Utd are struggling for stability anywhere.

“They don’t have the money to go and strengthen that area of the pitch, even if the Sir Jim Ratcliffe investment has moved forward by the time we get to January, is it going to move on far enough that United can suddenly sign a top-level centre-back? I doubt it. So, I think United should be pleased with the fact that Maguire has managed to get himself in some sort of form.

“I think that Ten Hag made a mistake when Maguire played the Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace and did well when they won 3-0 but then three days later left him out of the team when United lost 1-0.

“I felt he missed an opportunity there to build on that Maguire moment. Since then, Maguire has gone in for two league games, seen the whole thing out, and they’ve come through it.”

Earlier this month, Ten Hag admitted Maguire is “playing like we want him to play”.

“I have to say Harry is playing like we want him to play,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“Very proactive out of possession, dominating his opponent, stepping in when necessary, reading the game, good covering but also in possession very proactive, stepping in, delivering good passes, switching, yes, I am happy with his performance.”

