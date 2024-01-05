Man Utd star tipped to ‘replicate’ City sensation after Ten Hag did not let him ‘prove people wrong’

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been tipped to shine for Eintracht Frankfurt and “move back to a very big club in the future”.

Van de Beek failed to live up to expectations following his move to Old Trafford as he barely featured for Man Utd after completing his £40m switch from Ajax in 2020.

The midfielder had a loan at Everton during the 2021/22 campaign and even a reunion with former Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag at Man Utd was not enough to bring the best out of him.

The Netherlands international has never been allowed to have a consistent run in the team and his Man Utd career looks to be over. He’s joined Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on loan and they have an option to sign him permanently in the summer.

After completing his move to the German outfit, Van de Beek said he’s “looking forward” to get going after his “tough” spell at Man Utd.

“If you don’t play as many games as you want, it’s tough, but that’s the past now,” Van de Beek said in an interview with the media in Germany.

“I’m [with Eintracht now] now and I’m positive, which is the most important thing and then things can change. I’m looking forward now.”

Former United player Paul Parker reckons Van de Beek’s exit could be “another Kevin De Bruyne story” after the Man City star rebuilt his reputation at Wolfsburg following his disappointing stint at Chelsea.

“I don’t need to tell Donny van de Beek that he should go and enjoy himself, because I know he will,” Parker told wettbasis.com.

“He is going to a top club and a respected club in Germany, and more than anything he is going to a better environment where people won’t throw stones at him week in and week out.

“He is going to feel more wanted. I think he will feel very much let down by Man United and his previous manager.

“I hope he will go there and prove a point. He is a very good player, now he just needs to prove himself again.”

Parker added: “This could end up being another Kevin De Bruyne story, to be honest. The same could happen to him.

“He could replicate what he did at Wolfsburg and get a move back to a very big club in the future.

“I really hope he does that because he is a lovely lad. He was never allowed to prove people wrong and I hope he will do that now.”