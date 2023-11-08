Man Utd star tipped to ‘seal transfer’ after £30m deal fell through with Saudi-linked star ‘desiring’ exit

According to reports, France international Raphael Varane is ‘more likely’ than Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United in January.

Varane’s spell at Man Utd has been impacted by injuries but he was firmly placed as Erik ten Hag’s first-choice centre-back last season as he regularly lined up alongside Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils were linked with several centre-backs during the recent summer transfer window with Harry Maguire expected to leave the club.

Maguire was not fancied by Ten Hag last season and despite a £30m deal being agreed with West Ham, the England international opted to remain with Man Utd.

The defender needs to play regularly ahead of next year’s European Championships and he is currently benefitting from his decision to stick with Man Utd.

The Premier League giants are enduring an abysmal season under Ten Hag – who could soon be replaced – but Maguire has been one of their shining lights in recent weeks. Varane meanwhile has not started for United in the league since they were beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace at the end of September.

Varane is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr and Caught Offside are reporting that the veteran defender is now ‘more likely’ than Maguire to ‘seal a transfer in January’.

FEATURE: Premier League five-year net spend table… Man Utd among three clubs in £500m club

The report added: ‘Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed Caught Offside that Man Utd would be ready to consider the right offer for Varane, who is attracting interest from the PIF group of Saudi clubs, meaning he could end up at any one of Al Ahli, Al Hilal, Al Nassr or Al Ittihad, depending on who needs him most.

‘A host of big names moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo starting this trend when he joined Al Nassr almost a year ago after also leaving United.

‘The Red Devils are keen to make a centre-back a priority for 2024, and while it had previously seemed like Maguire could be the obvious choice to leave, that is no longer the case, as the player remains keen to fight for his place in Erik ten Hag’s squad, whereas Varane is understood to have expressed a desire to try a new challenge.

‘CaughtOffside understands that Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Edmond Tapsoba and Marc Guehi are among the names on the club’s list of targets in that area of the pitch, though the preferred option at the top of their list is Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.’

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS: Pinnock smashes defensive metrics, Palhinha most tackles, Dunk most touches