A pundit reckons Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund is “done” at Old Trafford and he explained how he thinks his exit will “start”.

Hojlund has been heavily criticised for his poor performances this season as his form has fallen off a cliff after his debut campaign.

Man Utd invested around £64m plus add-ons to sign Hojlund from Serie A outfit Atalanta during the 2023 summer transfer window and he scored 16 goals in all competitions during the 2023/24 season.

It was hoped that the forward would kick on this season, but he has gone backwards as his confidence has evaporated over the course of this season.

It’s currently difficult to see a route back to prominence for Hojlund at Man Utd and former Red Devils star Paul Parker reckons he’s “done at the club”.

“I don’t believe Rasmus Hojlund has a future at Manchester United. I think he’s done at the club. It might start as a loan move, but I find it hard to see him returning,” Parker told SpilXperten.

READ: Liam Delap is a slightly unhinged madman; Man Utd would be lucky to have him



“If I had to sum up Højlund’s time at Manchester United, the headline would be that it’s been a disappointing stint for him.

“His first season was somewhat acceptable if you look at the number of goals across all competitions, but he never got into a good, consistent rhythm, and this season has been well below par – for both him and the club.

“I’m sure he’s disappointed himself, but that doesn’t mean he can’t go on to have a great career. It probably just won’t be at Manchester United – at least not right now.”

Parker has also explained why he thinks it’s “unfair” to make Hojlund “the scapegoat” with two teammates providing “major obstacles”.

“I think it would be unfair to make him the scapegoat, because it’s the whole team around Hojlund that has failed,” Parker added.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ to sign Arsenal, Forest target with INEOS to ‘pay’ PL star’s ‘termination fee’

👉 Man Utd ‘close in’ on ‘surprise’ free transfer with Championship star to replace Red Devil set for exit

👉 Man Utd: New report claims Old Trafford chiefs ‘refused’ to pay ‘backhander’ to sign Chelsea icon

“It’s really hard to perform well as a striker when the team isn’t functioning. It might be easier as a goalkeeper or centre-back, but as a forward, you depend on the players behind you creating enough chances to score a decent number of goals.

“So his – so far – unsuccessful spell is largely due to his teammates, who have let him down. It involves many players, but to name just a couple, Garnacho and Rashford have especially been major obstacles for Hojlund.

“He certainly doesn’t owe them a thank-you speech if he leaves the club, because they bear a large share of the responsibility for how things have gone.

“In addition, it’s obviously clear that the price tag has been a major pressure on him – but that’s football today. Clubs overpay, and the players suffer the consequences.

“Even though it’s become normal in football, I still feel sorry for him, as I’ve said before. He’s definitely a player and a person I hope finds great success, no matter which club he ends up at next season.”