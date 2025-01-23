Marcus Rashford warming up at Old Trafford for Man United

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is unlikely to complete a move to Barcelona during the January transfer window, says one report.

The 27-year-old has been a bit-part player this season when compared to recent years, starting just 12 league games in total.

He has amassed seven goals and three assists in 24 games in all competitions but Ruben Amorim has been hesitant to use the academy graduate since arriving at the club.

His future at the club seems uncertain with a trio of clubs linked with a move that include Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and AC Milan.

According to Sky Sports News, Rashford’s preferred move to Barcelona is currently in traction as we await a formal offer from the Catalan club.

The report states: ‘Marcus Rashford’s representatives met with Barcelona executives in Lisbon on Tuesday ahead of the Catalan club’s game with Benfica.

‘As revealed by Sky Sports News last week, Barcelona is Rashford’s preferred destination if he is to leave Manchester United in this transfer window.’

On top of those reports, Borussia Dortmund had enquired over potential loan terms while AC Milan turned their attention to securing Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

United are said to be relaxed about the situation given that it is unlikely that a move will be agreed with Barcelona this month.

Deco comments on Barcelona’s position

Barca’s sporting director Deco commented on their financial situation amid the ongoing links with Rashford.

“We are dealing with the issue of [financial] fair-play. In the final days, if the team can be strengthened, we will try, but as of today there is nothing.

“The priority is the renewals of the important players in the squad, and then we could focus on one or two reinforcements, but it is not something that the coach has asked of us either.

“We’re fully focused on new contracts now… then, if we can bring in other reinforcements, that would always be welcome.

Outside of Rashford, there is plenty of potential movement being reported. One player linked with an exit is Alejandro Garnacho who is wanted by Chelsea.

expected to snub any official approach from the London club despite their inquiries. However, the latest news suggests that he is likely to remain at the club as they

Casemiro is another player being linked with an exit as the Saudi Pro League could well be offered an exit route after falling down the pecking order.

If not the Middle East, the MLS could offer an alternative destination as United hope to get his £350k-a-week wages off the books but he may well be set to remain until the summer.