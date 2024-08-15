Man Utd star McTominay wants out, and clear favourites from PL have set perfect date to strike

Fulham will strike for Scott McTominay as soon as their first game of the season is out of the way

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has reportedly decided that he wants out in order to play regular first-team football, and Fulham will wait until the perfect time to go after him.

McTominay had his best season in a United shirt last term, bagging seven goals and an assist in the Premier League, from 32 games. He has never been offered the most consistent minutes, and that was the same last term, with the midfielder only starting 18 of his 32 Premier League appearances.

He has been linked with a move away from United of late, perhaps aided by the fact his deal at Old Trafford runs out in a year – though there is an option to extend by a further year.

And reports suggest he too has decided he wants out, in favour of playing consistent first-team minutes elsewhere.

Fulham have been one of his main suitors, and after they offered £20million for him, it was suggested that a bid of £25million could be enough to see United let him go.

Now, it’s suggested the Cottagers have the prefect date to bid for McTominay – as soon as their game against United, the first of the Premier League season, is out of the way.

A bid before then could create a conflict of interests, with the midfielder’s eye potentially on playing for the Cottagers, so waiting until after will allow a decision to be made without that in mind, and allow both sides to prepare for the game without distraction.

It is said Fulham are clear favourites – despite multiple teams having enquired about him – and there is a willingness from all parties to get the deal done.

That said, there is no need for a bid to come before the season has started for all of them. The reports do not suggest how much Fulham want to pay, but if it is the aforementioned £25million, things should be simple.

McTominay seems a useful replacement for Joao Palhinha, as he can operate in the same positions, while also being a good player to feature alongside Emile Smith Rowe.

With a few players coming in from big Premier League outfits, the Cottagers could see their standing in the league improve, with the quality of the squad doing so.

