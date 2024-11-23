According to reports, Manchester United summer signing Joshua Zirkzee ‘wants’ to leave the Premier League giants and could be involved in a shock swap deal.

The Netherlands international was Man Utd‘s first summer signing as they paid £36.5m to sign him from Serie A outfit Bologna.

The forward grabbed 12 goals and seven assists in his 37 appearances for Bologna last season but has struggled for the Red Devils.

Zirkzee scored in his Premier League debut as Man Utd beat Fulham 1-0 in their first league match of the new season, but he’s not kicked on.

The 23-year-old is without a goal in ten Premier League matches and has been heavily criticised for his overall performances.

It has been widely reported that Man Utd are considering cutting their losses in January as Zirkzee is being linked with a move back to Serie A.

A report from Caught Offside has claimed that Serie A giants Juventus are the ‘favourites’ in the race to sign Zirkzee.

‘Juventus are understood to be one of the favourites to take the Dutchman to Turin, given his previous relationship at Bologna with Thiago Motta, now the manager for the Bianconeri of course. ‘He would be an alternative in their attack, though Napoli are another Italian top-flight side to at least have him on their transfer list to evaluate his skillset. ‘CaughtOffside sources have also indicated that both Milan clubs are keen on the player, with Amorim’s former club, Sporting, thought to be interested in making a move when the time is right. ‘In the unlikely event that Zirkzee wants to continue his footballing education in the Premier League, Aston Villa have thrown their hat into the ring.’

A report in Italy claims Zirkzee ‘wants a change of scenery’ and could join Juventus as part of a shock swap ‘exchange’ involving former Aston Villa forward Douglas Luiz.

Luiz left Aston Villa to join Juventus in the summer but his performances have been ‘unconvincing’ and he ‘can leave’ in January.