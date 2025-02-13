According to reports, Manchester United outcast Antony has won his legal case against former club Ajax over ‘excessively high’ fines.

The Brazil international left the Eredivisie giants during the 2022 summer transfer window, joining Man Utd for a huge fee of around £86m.

Former United boss Erik ten Hag made it his priority to reunite with Antony after departing Ajax and Man Utd had their pants pulled down over the transfer fee after the winger forced the transfer.

The Red Devils will regret paying such a significant fee to sign Antony as he’s proven a huge flop at Old Trafford. He only has 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances in all competitions.

Antony dropped in the pecking order towards the end of Ten Hag’s spell at Old Trafford and was also not fancied by new head coach Ruben Amorim, who sanctioned his exit in January.

The 24-year-old was linked with several European and Saudi Pro League sides before he joined La Liga outfit Real Betis on loan.

Off-field issues impacted the winger at Old Trafford. Last month, a report revealed Antony had sued Ajax, who was accused of ‘withholding’ a portion of his salary.

On the case, Dutch pundit Jack van Gelder said: “Antony wants some money.

“He played for Ajax and was at one point in the interest of Manchester United. That involved a lot of money.

“Ajax wanted a certain amount, and Manchester United initially didn’t want to pay that. It lasted and lasted. Antony then dug in his heels and became ill, weak and nauseous.

“Ajax then withheld money from his salary. Ultimately, he went there for a record amount of €100m.”

Now, a report from Soccer News claims Antony has ‘given Ajax a big hangover’, who ‘must pay’ the winger ‘back’ after ‘the verdict of the KNVB arbitration committee’ ruled that they ‘imposed excessively high fines’.