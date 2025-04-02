Manchester United starlet Leny Yoro has backed one of his teammates to “become one of the world’s best strikers” following his breakout season.

The Red Devils have been woeful in attack this season, as they are 14th in our open-play Premier League table.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have massively underperformed, while 17-year-old Chido Obi-Martin has broken into United’s first team.

The teenage forward left Arsenal to join Man Utd at the start of this season and has impressed in cameo appearances for Ruben Amorim’s side this term.

Obi-Martin has huge potential, and Yoro reckons he could “become one of the world’s best” in his position.

“Chido is talented. He can become one of the world’s best strikers in my opinion, if he continues his development,” Yoro said.

“He scores a lot of goals and is a good boy, so I also hope that he will become one of the best.

“He has had his chance in a few games, and I, of course, hope that he will soon open his goal account in the first team. That will help the team.”

Obi-Martin was not involved as Man Utd lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night as he lined up against Aston Villa in the semi-final of FA Youth Cup on Monday. Amorim explained this decision ahead of his side’s defeat at The City Ground.

“He is going to play [on Monday] because we try to imagine the next game and if you look before he was on the bench and just played against Fulham, but just 10 minutes at the end of the game, and we have to manage the minutes, we have to give the minute stop the kid,” Amorim said.

“So tomorrow I try to imagine the game, I imagine also it is really important for our young kids to feel the energy also of the game.

“It is really important for us, we are trying to win that competition, trying to build something with the youth, and the good thing with the academy players is they have that feeling of winning.

“So we are trying to to manage everything and Chido needs to play also, so we are helping the team and the player.”

Without Obi-Martin, Amorim played Harry Maguire as a makeshift striker as Man Utd were chasing the game.

Amorim used Maguire in this role because he is the “best player in the team” in one aspect.

“In the end of the game, when the opponent is protecting the box, they are comfortable,” Amorim said.

“We can reach the final third but we have to put the ball into the box, as it is hard to make the combinations. Harry Maguire, when he is attacking set pieces, is maybe the best player in the team.

“Inside the box, you are not a defender, you are a striker. Put one man who is really good in there to score the goal.”