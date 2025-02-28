Some of Manchester United’s players are reportedly ‘angry’ at head coach Ruben Amorim after he ‘blamed’ them for the mass redundancies at Old Trafford.

Amorim replaced former boss Erik ten Hag at the end of 2024 and has endured a woeful start at Man Utd.

The Red Devils have been worse under Amorim than during Ten Hag’s tenure as the new head coach has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

United are 14th in our Premier League form table as they are languishing in the bottom half and set to miss out on Europe ahead of next season.

Amorim has ten wins, four draws and nine losses from his 23 matches in charge across all competitions, and Man Utd are also under scrutiny for matters off the pitch.

INEOS supremo Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his takeover of the Red Devils at the start of 2024 and sanctioned a major cost-cutting programme after inheriting a mess at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe was a popular figure following his takeover, but he’s quickly become a villain after making mass redundancies, hiking ticket prices, cutting benefits for legends and scrapping free food for staff.

The number of job cuts at Man Utd could rise to around 450 in the coming weeks and a report from The Sun claims Amorim has ‘blamed’ their ‘frustrated flops’ for these redundancies.

The report claims United stars are angry’ with Amorim after ‘he blamed their poor performance for hundreds of club employees being made redundant’.

The Man Utd squad reportedly ‘believe he knew the full extent of the club’s financial position before he joined mid-season’ with his claims ‘leading to a distance between Amorim and his first-team squad, who are also adapting to the Portuguese boss’ demanding methods.’.

A source for The Sun explained: “If you went into Carrington you would think the players and Amorim are getting on great.

“But the truth is the players are frustrated for being blamed for the financial problems of the club.

“However they haven’t challenged the manager as they haven’t yet formed a bond with him.

“He is clear in what he wants from them on the pitch, and they are trying to implement it.

“But while some of them are fully behind his tactics, they feel that they cannot speak up as Amorim is steadfast in what he wants.

“They are doing what they are told, whether they think its right or not…the players feel like they can’t show any displeasure or it will become a problem”