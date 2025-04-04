Man Utd star faces permanent exit amid ‘no way back’ under Amorim with ‘career’ at Old Trafford ‘over’

According to reports, Manchester United will look to offload one star permanently this summer as there is ‘no way back’ for him under Ruben Amorim.

United‘s head coach has endured a difficult few months since replacing Erik ten Hag towards the end of last year as they are still languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Man Utd’s squad is not suited to Amorim‘s preferred 3-5-2 formation, so the former Sporting Lisbon boss has struggled to implement his preferred system.

Wholesale changes are required this summer, but Man Utd are working on a shoestring budget and need to offload unwanted talents to raise funds.

Patrick Dorgu was their only big-money signing in January as they bought him for around £25m after Marcus Rashford and Antony headed out on loan to Aston Villa and Real Betis.

READ: Big Weekend: Man Utd v Man City, Nottingham Forest, Kiwior, Slot, Postecoglou misery-enders



It was initially hoped that Rashford would benefit from a fresh start following Amorim’s arrival, but he left Man Utd in January after butting heads with the head coach.

At the end of last year, Rashford announced his intention to leave Man Utd for a new challenge and he joined Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy for around £40m after he was linked with FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Juventus.

Rashford is enjoying his football at Aston Villa, grabbing three goals and four assists in his eleven appearances across all competitions.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will sign him permanently this summer, but Amorim recently remained tight-lipped on the forward when asked about his form.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘preparing’ to ‘submit’ £85m ‘offer’ to sign Real Madrid star with INEOS ‘determined’

👉 Victor Osimhen ‘set’ on ‘favoured’ summer transfer amid Chelsea, Arsenal, Man Utd interest

👉 Man United vs Man City prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

A report from Football Insider claims Rashford’s ‘Man Utd career is over’ as there is ‘no way back’ for him under Amorim.