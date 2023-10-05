£45m Man Utd star’s career at PL giants ‘over’; Ten Hag ‘opts to sell’ player ‘hoping to re-join’ ex-club

According to reports, Jadon Sancho’s career at Manchester United is ‘over’ as they are opting to let him leave during the upcoming January transfer window.

Sancho currently finds himself way down the pecking order at the Premier League giants. This follows his fallout with head coach Erik ten Hag.

The winger claimed that he has been made to be a “scapegoat” after Ten Hag questioned his performances in training.

It’s been made clear that Sancho will only return if he apologises to his manager but recent reports have indicated that the England international is unwilling to say sorry.

90min are now reporting that Sancho is ‘hoping to re-join Borussia Dortmund in January’. The report explains.

‘A number of clubs in Germany are monitoring the situation with a view to signing Sancho in early 2024, though it’s understood that former club Dortmund are the only club Sancho wants to join at this point. This too remains subject to change pending other interest in the next three months, but a deal with Dortmund could be agreed before January with the situation remaining as it is. ‘United would be looking to recoup a chunk of the fee they paid to sign Sancho in any permanent sale but with the player’s profile damaged and the January transfer window coming in mid-season, where high-value transfers are more rare, a loan with option or obligation to buy in summer 2024 is a more likely scenario. ’90min has maintained for some time that Dortmund’s interest in Sancho has remained during his first two years at United, with the relationship between club and player still strong following four seasons together.’

READ MORE: Transfer gossip… Man Utd, City target Brighton forward as Arsenal eye star’s twin brother



A separate report from TEAMtalk claims ‘Sancho’s Man Utd career is over as club chiefs are opting to sell the winger for a big financial loss’. They explain.

‘Well-placed sources claim the winger is determined he will never deliver it as he stands by his actions. ‘Man Utd are therefore happy to sell their £73million signing this winter and cash in to help their current boss strengthen his struggling side. A number of clubs are keen on Sancho, with interest emerging from Saudi Arabia and his former club Dortmund. ‘It’s his former side who look the most likely to make a move in the coming months, with sources stating that a transfer back to the Bundesliga is of interest to the forward. ‘However, Man Utd will demand around £45-50m for his services in an attempt to recoup some of the fee spent on bringing him to Old Trafford.’

READ MORE: Premier League sack race… Ten Hag second favourite as Manchester United crisis deepens

