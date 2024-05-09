According to reports, Manchester United’s players feel ‘miserable’ and are ‘convinced’ Erik ten Hag will leave before next season.

Ten Hag had hurdles to overcome during his first season at Man Utd but the 2022/23 campaign was successful as they finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup.

But this season has been woeful and Man Utd are expected to replace Ten Hag ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Red Devils exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely, while they are eighth in the Premier League.

Man Utd’s run in the FA Cup has been a positive but if their recent performances are anything to go by, they might be embarrassed in the final by Manchester City later this month.

‘Miserable’ Man Utd players…

Ten Hag’s side reached a new low on Monday night as they suffered a demoralising 4-0 loss at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.

Man Utd will have to produce an improved performance if they are to get anything this weekend as they host Premier League title contenders Arsenal at Old Trafford. This game comes before their remaining fixtures against Newcastle United and Brighton.

According to a report from The Mirror, the ‘morale and confidence is so low among United’s players that some believe they may not win another game this season’.

The report adds: ‘One United insider described the mood among United’s squad as “miserable”, with many of the players convinced Ten Hag will be on his way this summer after such a dismal season.

‘Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate are the leading contenders to replace Ten Hag if, as expected, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his football operations team decide they must replace him.’

Graeme Souness has argued that three specific signings have made matters worse for Ten Hag at Man Utd.

“I think Manchester United are in trouble,” Souness said on William Hill’s new podcast, Three Up Front.

“Erik ten Hag is in trouble more than most managers would be. They spent £45 million on André Onana, £80 million on Antony and £50 million on Lisandro Martínez, all of which were Ten Hag’s signings. None of them have set the world alight at United and it wasn’t someone from upstairs buying them, it was the manager.

“Recruitment is the single biggest thing you have to get right at a football club, but over the last decade they have got a lot of the footballing decisions wrong.”

