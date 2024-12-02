Man Utd stars spotted doing something they haven’t done in ‘two seasons’; Red Devils ‘could receive millions’

Players at Man Utd were seen “smiling” for the first time “in what felt like two seasons”, according to a talkSPORT pundit.

The Red Devils beat Everton 4-0 on Sunday to launch themselves up to ninth in the Premier League table after Ruben Amorim recorded his first league win as the new Man Utd head coach.

Amorim’s side drew 1-1 against Ipswich Town in his first match in charge just over a week ago before guiding them to a 3-2 comeback win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League in midweek.

The Portuguese coach now has his feet under the table at Old Trafford and supporters and players are now looking ahead with exciting Premier League matches against Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Man City coming up in the next couple of weeks.

And talkSPORT host Sam Ellard has noticed a change under Amorim already but, rather than their style of play or philosophy, he noticed a “small” change in their demeanour.

Ellard said on talkSPORT: “I just saw there at the end of the game, something really small, but they went round the pitch, and they started clapping the fans, and they almost did a little bit of a lap, and the players were smiling.

“And I watched that, and I just thought, that’s the first time I’ve seen some of these lads smile in what felt like two seasons.”

Amorim will also be hoping to bring in some of his own players in the January transfer window with Man Utd potentially needing new recruits to fit the Portuguese boss’ system.

And now TBR Football claim that they could be in luck in 2025 with speculation that Mason Greenwood could secure a move away from Marseille to either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Man Utd secured a big sell-on fee when they sold Greenwood to Marseille over the summer and the Red Devils ‘could receive millions’ next year from a sale.

TBR Football add:

‘Clearly, Ratcliffe wants to create some financial wriggle-room at Manchester United, potentially to ensure he can help Ruben Amorim build a competitive squad without upsetting the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. ‘In 2025 – however – TBR Football understand Manchester United could receive millions without doing anything, due to Mason Greenwood. ‘Sources have now informed TBR Football that Barcelona and Real Madrid are closely monitoring the Marseille No.10 after his excellent start to life in France.’

