Man Utd stars ‘still seething’ over treatment of ‘hugely popular’ club legend

Manchester United players are reportedly still angry with the way David de Gea was dumped from the club in the summer.

De Gea is still searching for a new club after United failed to take up their option to extend his deal by 12 months despite the Spaniard winning the Premier League Golden Glove award last season.

The decision to push ‘hugely popular’ De Gea from the club has been brought into focus through the displays of his replacement Andre Onana.

Onana joined the Red Devils for £44m in the summer and has conceded 14 goals in his opening six games, with his error in their 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich leading to significant criticism from fans and pundits.

The Sun claim ‘Manchester United stars are still seething at the way dumped keeper David de Gea was treated’.

Former United defender Paul Parker has questioned whether Ten Hag wouild be better off with De Gea still in goal.

Parker told FutFanatico: “The goalkeeper? I’m still not sure. I still think United would be better with a keeper who is going to save a large percentage of shots at the goal. He just hasn’t done that.

“I’ve seen cats jump across a wall better than Onana. I don’t care that he can pass the ball. United aren’t good enough to play that style of football. They haven’t got the continuity to do it.”

“The modern fan is only concerned with how good a goalkeeper is with the ball at their feet when I’m concerned about whether he can save a certain percentage of shots at goal.”

“He isn’t that much better than de Gea but because he can’t ping a pass 60 yards to someone’s feet 9/10 times he wasn’t deemed good enough.”

“I bet there are a few fans this season who think United would be in a better position with de Gea than they are with Onana when you look at the goals being conceded.”

United have endured their worst start to a Premier League season with three defeats in five games, and will look to get back on track against Burnley on Saturday.

