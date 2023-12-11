Statement from Man Utd ‘cry baby’ sums up their ‘alarmingly poor attitude’ – Sutton

Chris Sutton insists Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes “summed up the alarmingly poor attitude” of the Red Devils squad by admitting they underestimated Bournemouth on Saturday.

There have been questions over the attitude of the Man Utd squad this season with Erik ten Hag’s side one of the most inconsistent in the Premier League.

This week they followed up an impressive 2-1 victory against Chelsea on Wednesday with a humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth on the Saturday.

The result leaves Man Utd six points off the top four places and Fernandes hinted that the Red Devils thought it was “going to be easy” against the Cherries.

Speaking after the match, Fernandes said: “We lacked many things and that’s why we didn’t get the result today. Everything was lower than the levels in the game before and that’s why when you play teams like Bournemouth, who are really aggressive and on the front foot, they press you, and you think it’s going to be easy, you get these kinds of results.

“Everything was underperforming. Creativity, movement, and arriving with bodies into the box. Most of the time we arrived with one or two players, but in the last game we had more getting in the box to score a goal.

“Today, it was, as I said, underperforming. We just lack consistency and that’s a big part of football. It’s really important to be consistent every game and we’re not being.”

Reacting to Fernandes’ comments in his Daily Mail column, Sutton said: “There was one quote in particular from Bruno Fernandes which summed up the alarmingly poor attitude among Manchester United’s players.

“It was his admission that they thought it was ‘going to be easy’. United underestimated Bournemouth and they were schooled because of that.

“I was at Old Trafford to witness this latest shambolic showing from Erik ten Hag’s team. They lost possession 161 times.

“Fernandes accounted for 22 of those. He tried to play Hollywood passes and ended up in Hartlepool (no offence to any Monkey Hangers reading this).

“Then he earned a yellow card for acting like a cry-baby towards the end of this beating. That was his fifth of the season, so he’s now banned for Sunday’s trip to Liverpool — a fixture United lost 7-0 last season. It was more poor leadership from the captain.

“He was not the only culprit, of course. The attitude Fernandes mentioned post-match is a dressing-room problem.”