Man Utd ‘steal’ star who ‘fits like a glove’ from Alonso as Red Devils prepare £42m offer

Man Utd are preparing a bid for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong this summer as they look to bring in a new wing-back, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already sealed two transfers this summer with Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee joining from Bologna and young French centre-back Leny Yoro arriving from Lille.

But Man Utd seem far from done with numerous rumours floating about over players they could still sign with over a month of the transfer window left.

Another centre-back seems towards the top of their list with Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Benfica’s Antonio Silva all linked.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat are believed to be their two top targets in defensive midfield, while they are also looking for a new right-back.

Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui appears to be closing in on a move to Old Trafford with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisting that he is just “waiting” on Man Utd to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: ‘Noussair Mazraoui is waiting for Manchester United. He wants the move and his agent Pimenta is still in talks for both Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt. It all depends on the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka now.’

But now reports in Spain claim that Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag ‘steals’ Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong from Xabi Alonso as the Red Devils target another right-sided player.

It is claimed that the 23-year-old ‘fits like a glove’ into the plan Ten Hag has for Man Utd and that the Red Devils are ‘willing to submit an offer of around 50 million euros (£42m) to secure the services of one of their most sought-after wing-backs’.

A Man Utd move for Frimpong is ‘not surprising’ as he would ‘would fit perfectly into the dynamic style of play that ten Hag is looking to implement at Old Trafford’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Branthwaite to Man Utd one of 10 rumoured summer transfers that definitely won’t happen

👉 Sancho to leave Man Utd, Newcastle raid Chelsea: Rumoured summer transfers that will happen

👉 Man Utd icon De Gea embarrassed as Genoa back out of transfer due to ‘unrealistic expectations’

The Red Devils’ offer ‘could be too tempting to turn down’ despite his potential departure being a ‘big blow’ for the Bundesliga champions.

Harry Maguire is one player who could be sold this summer in order to make room for more new arrivals but the England international wants to stay at Man Utd.

Asked if he wanted to stay at Old Trafford, Maguire said: “Unless the club tell me I’m up for sale or I’m not wanted there anymore.

“Everything I’ve heard and the action I’ve been shown from the club, I’m part of the future and it is time to crack on and make this club successful again, challenging for the big trophies. That’s what this club demands.”

Maguire insists that missing Man Utd’s FA Cup final win over Man City last season and England’s Euro 2024 campaign was the “toughest moment” of his career.

“When I first did the injury, I thought I’d be fit for the FA Cup final,” Maguire told reporters on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

“So, I pushed myself for the final and then I had a setback in the week leading up to the final, which ruled me out of it.

“At that time again, it was no problem, I was going to be fit for the Euros. Then I went away with England and I had another setback, so yeah, it was so frustrating.

“When I look back, I wish I had no chance with all of them, so I could have got my head around it.

“But I thought I was going to play in the cup final or be involved at some stage and I thought 100 per cent I’d be involved at the Euros.

“But it just didn’t happen and maybe I just pushed myself to get back too early but definitely, it was the toughest moment of my career, definitely.”