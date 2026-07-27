Man Utd are looking to get ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already signed Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds United), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) so far this summer.

Man Utd made bringing in top-class midfield reinforcements the priority during the summer transfer window with Tielemans and Santos two out of three deals they intend to do before the end of the window.

There have been multiple rumours about the potential identity of their final midfield signing this summer with Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Roma’s Manu Kone two of the most-linked players.

Bournemouth star Scott, who has rejected a new contract on the South Coast, has also been mentioned as a possible option with Football Insider now claiming that Man Utd are attempting to ‘steal a march’ on Chelsea for the former England Under-21 international.

It is understood that Man Utd are ‘preparing to step up their pursuit’ for Scott this summer and that the Bournemouth midfielder is ‘now edging closer to a move away from the Vitality Stadium’.

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Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown insists the Red Devils “do not want to miss out” on signing Scott but he isn’t sure the 22-year-old would be the right signing.

Brown told Football Insider: “It’s a difficult one to predict what’s going to happen with Alex Scott.

“He’s a top young player and had a great season for Bournemouth, but in an ideal world, Man United would wait for him to prove himself over another season before making a move.

“Having said that, they will be reluctant to see a player they really like end up moving somewhere else, because Liverpool and Chelsea are also keen.

“Bournemouth don’t want to lose him, that’s why they’ve tried to get him tied down to a new contract, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

“If he’s not signing a new contract, then those interested clubs will all be seeing whether or not he could be allowed to leave, and Man United do not want to miss out.

“I don’t think he’s perfect, by any means, and I’m not sure he’s the right type of player because they want a replacement for Casemiro.

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“But he is somebody they rate very highly, and if the option is to make a move now or watch him move to Liverpool or Chelsea, then they could be tempted to move now and get ahead.”

Another new signing through the door at Man Utd

Man Utd announced another new signing on Monday with Kit Margetson joining after the expiration of his contract at Swansea City, who Ben Jacobs insists will receive compensation already agreed between clubs rather than via a tribunal.

A statement on the Man Utd official website revealed: ‘Manchester United have agreed the signing of exciting young goalkeeper Kit Margetson, subject to registration.

‘The 19-year-old was most recently at Swansea City, a club he’d been with since under-15s. Last season, he had his first taste of senior football on loan at Connah’s Quay Nomads and kept 10 clean sheets in 34 appearances, helping the Welsh side to qualify for European competition.

‘Margetson has also earned youth international caps for Wales and made his Under-21s debut against Belarus in March. Everyone at United would like to welcome Kit to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future.’

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