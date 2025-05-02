Man Utd ‘one step closer’ to Serie A midfielder with Ratcliffe ‘confident’ price is in range

United are moving closer to being able to get a deal done

Manchester United have reportedly moved ‘one step closer’ to being able to land a ‘serious target’ for the midfield, and are ‘confident’ of the price they’ll have to pay.

United have had a woeful time of it in the Premier League this season. They’re 14th in the league, having won just 10 of their 34 games so far.

But in Europe, things are heating up for the Red Devils. They were about six minutes away from being dumped out of the Europa League in the quarter-finals when Lyon were 6-4 up on aggregate, before Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire turned the game on its head in the final few minutes.

Indeed, they won 7-6 on aggregate in stoppage time, reaching the semis, where they thumped Athletic Club 3-0 in the first leg, putting themselves in a strong position to reach the final. United’s advancement in Europe will only help them in terms of transfers.

According to GIVEMESPORT, they have ‘moved one step closer’ to the signing of Atalanta midfielder Ederson ‘thanks to having one foot’ in the Europa League final.

Indeed, winning the competition would ‘put them in a better position to meet Atalanta’s financial demands’. The winners of the Europa League will get a boost of around £11million, and the runners-up around £6million, which would help towards any signings.

Ederson is said to be a ‘serious target’, and he’s about to enter the final two years of his deal. United know the lack of a financial boost would hinder their attempts to sign him, but they are ‘confident’ he can be secured for below £50million.

As such, the Red Devils could potentially pay more than a fifth of the transfer fee with money they don’t currently have, but will have earned if they win the Europa League.

It is also believed the midfielder – who played in nine Champions League games this season – is ‘more likely to have his head turned’ by the prospect of an Old Trafford move if they gain a spot in the elite European competition. That would be the case if they won the Europa League.

There is said to be a desire from United to enter negotiations over the transfer in the coming months, and silverware could be the catalyst.

