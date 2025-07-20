Man Utd ‘step up’ Belgian goalkeeper pursuit amid Andre Onana concerns

Manchester United are reportedly ‘ready to step up’ their interest in a Belgian goalkeeper amid concern over an injury to No.1 Andre Onana.

United have been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer. Indeed, it’s been suggested they have lost patience with incumbent keeper Onana, given his propensity to be involved in errors leading to goals.

However, Onana doesn’t look likely to be going anywhere, but he has now been ruled out for the next six weeks. That saw Altay Bayindir play in a friendly against Leeds on Saturday, and means Onana will be out until the end of August.

United will likely have played at least their first two Premier League games by then.

As such, talkSPORT reports United are ‘ready to step up’ their interest in Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, with the hunt for a new keeper required given Onana’s injury.

Lammens is said to be valued by his current club at around £17million.

Lammens is already aware of United interest from earlier in the summer, and feels he’s suited to the challenge.

“The first time I heard I thought, ‘Wow.’ Immediately a world [renowned] team that follows you. That is special.

“Of course, I was also spoken to about it a lot and when I made a save in training, it was United this, United that [from colleagues]… It’s only positive.

“Especially because it’s the best competition in the world and my profile, my stature and way of playing, is similar to English football. You have to physically hold your own there and that suits me.”

Whether Lammens would be able to displace Onana once and for all when both are fit remains to be seen, but that the incumbent is injured at the start of the season will mean for an interesting situation.

Indeed, if United are willing to change starters when Onana is fit, as has looked likely over the summer, then if Lammens performs well at the beginning of the campaign, he might well be able to keep the No.1 spot.

The Belgian, 23, kept 10 clean sheets in all competitions last season, which is one fewer than Onana, though Lammens has a far better save percentage from last season, and if he could continue that in the Premier League, he’d be a better asset than United’s current keeper.

Whether the move does go ahead remains to be seen, but United will begin to push harder soon.

