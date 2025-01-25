Man Utd ‘step up’ interest in perfect Garnacho heir, with route to Tottenham target agreed

Tyler Dibling could take the place of Alejandro Garnacho at Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly looking to ‘step up’ their interest in Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, as they brace for the departure of winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Dibling was in the sights at Old Trafford prior to talk of Garnacho upping sticks. He put in a good performance against the Red Devils earlier on in the season, and followed it up with another recently.

But United are now said to want to ‘step up’ their interest in the 18-year-old, who has two goals this season, given Garnacho’s situation, per Caught Offside.

The United winger has been the subject of offers from Napoli and Chelsea, and it’s believed the Blues have raised their offer. The new report states United are bracing for the exit of the Argentine.

So they will now look to bring in Dibling, and some within United’s hierarchy believe investing in a versatile attacker such as the Saints man, along with his potential to grow, is a worthwhile approach.

More so than a move for Christopher Nkunku, with some reports stating he and Garnacho could be involved in a swap deal.

If the Dibling route is taken, United could stun Tottenham, with our friends at TEAMtalk reporting the Saints man is very keen on a move to north London, with Spurs putting in work to secure his signing.

United also have eyes on Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume, per the report. It’s believed they want to bolster the midfield, and the No.6 would be a decent option to do that.

However, Agoume would not join in January, and any deal would be done in the summer, but with the Frenchman not commanding a massive fee.

They could also wait on Dibling, as the Red Devils reportedly believe that the reported £55million price tag on his head will drop by the summer.

