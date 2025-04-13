Man Utd ‘step up interest’ in £40m star after Amorim drops Onana for Newcastle clash

Andre Onana could be replaced by Zion Suzuki in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has dropped Andre Onana for their Premier League clash against Newcastle on Sunday, according to reports.

ESPN broke the news on Sunday morning that the Cameroon international will be dropped by Amorim after he came in for heavy criticism of his performance against Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final in midweek.

The report claims:

‘Onana did not travel to Tyneside with Ruben Amorim’s squad on Saturday and is set to be replaced at St James’ Park by No.2 Altay Bayindir. ‘A source close to Onana has told ESPN that the decision has been taken to allow Onana to “rest and disconnect.” ‘The 29-year-old, according to the source, has been assured that he has not been permanently replaced as Amorim’s first-choice goalkeeper and that he could return to the team for the Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday.’

It comes after Onana became embroiled in a war of words with former Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic, who labelled him “one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history”.

Responding to claims from Onana that Man Utd were “way better” than Thursday’s opponents Lyon, Matic said: “You know, I respect everyone but to say that then you need to give the answer.

“If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history, you need to take care what you’re talking about.

“If it was [Edwin] Van der Sar, [Peter] Schmeichel or [David] De Gea saying that, then I would question myself. But you need to have cover to say something like that.”

Former Ajax and Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana hit back on social media by denying he was being “disrespectful” and aiming a dig at Matic.

The Man Utd goalkeeper wrote: “I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent.

“We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.”

Former Tottenham winger Aaron Lennon was very critical of Onana after his performance “cost” Man Utd against Lyon.

Lennon said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “He was in the headlines before the game and now he is going to be all over the headlines again.

“You’re fuming [if you’re Onana’s team-mate]. They’re two massive mistakes. He has got to save both of them in my opinion and he has cost United today.”

And now talkSPORT claim that Man Utd are now looking to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki in the summer, the report claims: ‘talkSPORT understands United have stepped up their scouting of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who is rated at around £40m.’