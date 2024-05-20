Man Utd ‘step up plans to replace’ Ten Hag as prepare to ‘make approach’ for ‘top contender’

Man Utd have stepped up their efforts to replace Erik ten Hag by preparing to make an approach for Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a promising first campaign under Ten Hag with the Dutchman leading them to Carabao Cup silverware, an FA Cup final appearance and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, things have not gone to plan this term with Man Utd finishing eighth in the Premier League and being dumped out of Europe before Christmas after finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

That has led to Ten Hag coming under huge pressure with supporters, former players and pundits struggling to see the style of play under the former Ajax manager.

Man Utd do have one last chance of success this season in the FA Cup final against arch-rivals and new Premier League champions Man City later this month but it remains to be seen whether victory in that match would save Ten Hag from losing his job.

Widespread reports always maintained that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe would give Ten Hag until the end of the season before judging him but now Football Insider suggest that their mind is already made up.

The report claims that Man Utd are preparing to ‘make an approach for Ipswich boss McKenna and ‘will contact’ the Championship runners-up ‘as they step up plans to replace’ Ten Hag.

McKenna is regarded as a ‘top contender’ to take over at Man Utd after leading Ipswich to promotion to the Premier League, while ‘Ten Hag is almost certain to lose his job at Old Trafford’.

It is understood that McKenna is ‘regarded as “a future Man United manager” by senior figures at Old Trafford’ after previously working as an assistant manager under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralph Rangnick at Old Trafford.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is another manager who has been linked with replacing Ten Hag and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed the latest on Ten Hag’s future and the Frank rumours.

“We’re hearing more speculation about the Manchester United job, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank the latest name to be linked as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag,” Romano said in his Caught Offside column.

“Still, as I always repeat about Manchester United – no decision has been made about Ten Hag’s position and we have to wait for that in order to understand what they will do with the new manager. There are many links but nothing will be concrete until they decide on Ten Hag.

“I like Frank and he’s done an impressive job at Brentford, but it’s too early at the moment to be talking about him or anyone else as a candidate for United. Let’s see how Ten Hag ends the season, with two more league matches and the FA Cup final still to come.”