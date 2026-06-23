Mateus Fernandes has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Liverpool.

Man Utd are continuing their pursuit of West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes but a major ‘sticking point’ has emerged, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already sealed a deal to sign Atalanta star Ederson this summer with rumours he had a medical just over a week ago in New York.

Man Utd plan to sell Manuel Ugarte this summer, while Casemiro has left on a free transfer and the Red Devils could still sign two more midfielders.

Their top target is understood to be Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson but it now looks likely that the England international will join Man City, who are willing to pay a huge fee for the midfielder.

And now West Ham midfielder Fernandes has emerged as a top option with speculation that Man Utd have already agreed personal terms.

The Athletic‘s insists that personal terms will not be an issue but that it is West Ham’s huge £80m asking price which could cause any deal to collapse.

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The Athletic wrote on X: ‘Manchester United continue to pursue a move for West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes. Personal terms between United and Fernandes are not expected to be an issue. Yet even if Old Trafford is a player’s preference, competition for their signature can have the obvious consequence of driving up and fixing their price.

‘West Ham’s demands of £80m are expected to be the fundamental sticking point. United have shown a reluctance to meet that valuation, but if a rival is prepared to move closer to West Ham’s price, the Old Trafford hierarchy could be left with a decision to make.

‘United are yet to submit a formal bid for Fernandes, although one is expected.’

Liverpool ‘positioned themselves to hijack’ Man Utd deal for Fernandes

The news comes a day after claims that Liverpool have ‘positioned themselves to hijack a move’ for Fernandes as they seek an athletic midfielder to improve their side.

The report from Football Insider added: ‘Liverpool enquired about Fernandes a few weeks ago to understand what it would take to acquire his signature this summer.

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‘Since then, the Reds haven’t submitted a bid or opened official talks with West Ham for the Portugal international, who scored three goals and provided four assists in 36 Premier League appearances in the 2025-26 campaign.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reveals that Liverpool have been calling about Fernandes as they weigh up their midfield options.

Romano told Born ‘N Red: “I will tell you something that was not so public in the recent days and weeks. Liverpool made a call two weeks ago to understand the situation of Fernandes at West Ham, to understand the price and conditions, but they didn’t return with any bid or any official conversation.

“But they made a call two weeks ago, I can guarantee that. Tottenham and Man United are busy with a deal, so there are so many clubs involved. The player is going to be expensive, more than £85m. It means Liverpool are working on midfielders.”

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