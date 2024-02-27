Man Utd told they are ‘still rotten’ because of two players who are ‘everything that is wrong’ at Old Trafford

Man Utd must sell Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford as they are “everything that is wrong” at Old Trafford, according to former Arsenal winger Perry Groves.

The Red Devils had a terrible first half of the season, exiting the League Cup in the last 16, crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage and struggling for consistency in the Premier League.

Since the turn of the year, Man Utd have won six, drawn one and lost one of their matches in all competitions and that has given fans hope they could have a promising end to the season.

But Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks there performances have still been poor and that the Red Devils have been “very fortunate” to win as many matches as they have.

And Groves agrees with Carragher’s assessment with the former Arsenal winger insisting Man Utd are “still rotten” with Erik ten Hag needing “lazy” duo Rashford and Fernandes out of the club.

Groves said on talkSPORT: “Manchester United are still rotten. Erik ten Hag is swimming against the tide.

READ MORE: Manchester United should learn from Arsenal and Arteta if they really want Antony ‘value’

“If you were a new manager going in the two players I’d get rid of straight away are Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

“They’re everything that is wrong with Manchester United.

“They’re lazy. Bruno Fernandes is never a captain in a million years – I said that after they lost 7-0 at Anfield and he was trying to do his socks or his shinpads or whatever.

“The other thing that epitomises it is that Alex Iwobi’s goal was a brilliant, counter-attacking goal – by the time Iwobi scores the goal, Victor Lindelof hasn’t made the halfway line and he’s a defender.”

The future of Man Utd winger Antony – who has flopped since his £85m move from Ajax in 2022 – is the subject of much speculation but Ten Hag insists that the Brazil international can still be “unstoppable” for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag, who previously managed Antony at Ajax, told reporters in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday: “I backed him for a long time.

“I know his abilities and he has great abilities. I know from the past, he is unstoppable, no defender can stop him because he’s one of the quickest players in the first 10 yards. When he plays that game, he will perform.

“I’m very confident he will do it for the future. He is resilient, he is a character and he will fight back. I back him and he now has to wait for his chance and once he is there he has to pick up.”