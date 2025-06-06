Manchester United have been warned that they face being “stung” as they look to edge out rivals to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

The Red Devils have already completed one summer signing as they have activated Matheus Cunha’s £62.5m release clause to sign the versatile forward from Wolves.

Cunha is a key addition as he should fit seamlessly into Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 system as a No.10, but it’s been reported that they are looking to sign another attacking midfielder to fill this position after Man Utd were toothless in forward positions in 2024/25.

Mbeumo has emerged as Man Utd’s leading option and they were recently provided a boost as the Brentford standout ‘wants to join’ the Premier League giants.

Man Utd have already submitted a £55m bid for Mbeumo, but this is said to be ‘some way below’ Brentford’s asking price after he grabbed 20 goals and nine assists during the 2024/25 campaign.

Mbeumo is only under contract until 2026, but Brentford can demand a sizable fee for their prized asset as they have the option to extend his deal by a further year until 2027.

Man Utd still have work to do if they are to land Mbeumo, but Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke “fully expects” the Red Devils to sign the talented attacker.

Still, O’Rourke has explained why they face being “stung” with Mbeumo as they were with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro.

“Yeah, I still fully expect this move to go ahead,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Obviously, there’s a willingness from Bryan Mbeumo to move to Old Trafford over other interested clubs as well.

“So obviously, the player is pushing for this move, although he will be trying to get the best possible deal he can get.

“He’s well within his rights to do that, trying to get big money.

“He’s obviously on around £45,000 to £50,000-a-week at Brentford. He goes on a big money move to Manchester United, he’s going to get a big pay rise, no doubts about that.

“I’m sure United, ideally, really wouldn’t want to put him on those big wages that he’s supposedly demanding of around £250,000.

“United are trying to make cutbacks themselves, not by giving out these big deals, as they’ve been stung in the past with the money they’ve given out to the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro.

“But yeah, look, Manchester United want Bryan Mbeumo.

“So if they really do want them, they’re gonna have to pay him what he wants.”