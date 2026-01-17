Man Utd told to stop ‘bowing’ to Ferguson as Carrick has ‘done little to deserve’ job

Sir Alex Ferguson holding a shirt up with Michael Carrick during his time as Man Utd boss.

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney reckons Man Utd should stop “bowing” to Sir Alex Ferguson as the legendary manager “doesn’t work there”.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim last week and put Darren Fletcher in charge for two matches while they decided on a manager until the end of the season.

Michael Carrick was made interim head coach earlier this week as Man Utd plan on hiring a permanent replacement for Amorim in the summer.

Widespread reports have indicated that Carrick was endorsed by Ferguson when Man Utd were deciding between the former midfielder and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And Deeney is frustrated at why Ferguson still has so much power at Old Trafford despite leaving his role as manager almost 13 years ago.

Deeney told The Sun: “They have made the same mistakes over and over again since Sir Alex Ferguson left, and they are doing it all over again with Michael Carrick.

“It took them time, too, but when Arsenal wanted to move away from Arsene Wenger, what did they do? He vanished.

“The Frenchman can come back whenever he wants. But he is out of the picture at the Emirates. There is no lingering shadow, he does not have a say in what goes on under Mikel Arteta.

“Ferguson is the greatest manager of all time. But what on Earth are United figures doing bowing to him constantly.

“And, of course, every time United hit another branch on the way down, the camera pans to their legend looking on disapprovingly from the directors’ box.

“Darren Fletcher had no need to ask Fergie’s blessing to take the job. Did he do that before taking a coaching or academy role?

“Ferguson doesn’t work there, has nothing to do with the day-to-day running of the club. It’s like me asking my mum before writing this column. Pointless.”

Amorim, who was unsuccessful during his 14 months at Old Trafford, was sacked after falling out with Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox.

And Deeney reckons Man Utd need someone like Dan Ashworth – who left his position as Red Devils sporting director after just five months – to “tear their structure apart” as something big needs to change.

Deeney added: “United desperately need an Ashworth to go in, tear their structure to pieces and build something functional.

“But no. Because he doesn’t agree with Wilcox and Berrada we’ll get rid of him and go with the two numpties who don’t know what they’re doing.

“They are the ones who have created the managerial mess United find themselves in.

“From deciding to sack Erik ten Hag having given him a new deal and hundreds of millions in new players after an FA Cup final win to now, having Carrick as the interim after the interim.

“But those are the people who will get the blame. From Ten Hag to Ruben Amorim and now, probably Carrick — who, despite being a former United player, with a fine career has done little to deserve this gig.”