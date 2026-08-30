Manchester United have reportedly accepted a mooted proposal for out-of-favour forward Joshua Zirkzee, which could lead to a new striker pursuit.

INEOS spent £36.5million on the Dutch international back in 2024 but so far, he has been something of a disappointment.

Nine goals and four assists in 75 games, many of which have come as a substitute, is evidence of that. Last season, he made just three goal contributions in his 26 appearances – and a meagre five of those were starts.

Contrast that with the previous campaign, in which he started 22 matches across 49 appearances. But with the 2025 arrivals of Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, Zirkzee has fallen down the pecking order, so much so that his future at Old Trafford is in doubt.

The 25-year-old was an unused substitute in Man Utd‘s 2-0 loss to newly-promoted Hull City in their Premier League opener last weekend and he was not in the starting lineup to face Ipswich Town on Sunday, either.

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This comes hot on the heels of reports suggesting Fiorentina are in for Zirkzee, as the Serie A team look for a possible replacement to Como target Moise Kean.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, the Italian outfit are doing ‘everything they can’ to secure the services of the former Bologna man.

The report adds Zirkzee is open to the move and his reported €3.5m (£3m) net salary is unlikely to be an issue.

Moreover, they are prepared to offer a €5m (£4.2m) loan fee with a purchase option, that will become mandatory if certain criteria are met, of around €30m (£25m).

Man Utd are said not to be interested in a loan deal or a loan with an option to buy but the aforementioned proposal ‘would be accepted’ by Michael Carrick’s team.

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The Italian publication states there is belief that the ‘excellent relationship’ between Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, and Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paritici can help get the deal over the line.

Man Utd may sign another striker if Joshua Zirkzee leaves

Before the transfer window shuts, Man Utd have a number of options when it comes to No 9s or false 9s. Sesko is an out-and-out striker, while Marcus Rashford and Cunha could lead the line, too.

And while that may be enough for the season ahead, if Zirkzee were to leave, another attacking option would, arguably, be a sensible decision.

If Man Utd want a starting forward, that is likely to cost a sizeable fee but according to Fabrizio Romano, INEOS could dip into the market for a new striker if the Dutchman does depart.

He told GiveMeSport, “I think if Zirkzee goes to Italy with Fiorentina in talks and more clubs interested, in that case, Man United could add one more striker.

“Because obviously there is Champions League football this season and they need one more striker apart from Benjamin Sesko, (Matheus) Cunha, or (Marcus) Rashford, who can play there. So United are exploring several possibilities.”

Whether that do that remains to be seen.

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