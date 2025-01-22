Man Utd strike ‘agreement’ for first summer signing as Serie A side angle for ‘loan until June’

Man Utd have a ‘basic agreement’ in place to sign Patrick Dorgu as they continue to haggle over the details of a transfer with Lecce, according to reports.

The Red Devils are crying out for reinforcements after Ruben Amorim branded his squad as “maybe the worst team in the history” of Man Utd.

Amorim’s comments came after Man Utd lost 3-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday with the Red Devils 13th in the table after 22 matches.

Despite encouraging performances against Liverpool and Arsenal earlier this month, the signs have not been good in their last two matches that Amorim’s players are understanding what their coach wants from them.

And now Man Utd are clearly attempting to bring in new players that will compliment Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation and start helping the Red Devils move forward.

One position Amorim is desperate to improve is left wing-back with Tyrell Malacia and the injury-prone Luke Shaw their main options there, while Diogo Dalot has been known to cover on the left too.

Lecce’s Dorgu has emerged as their main target in that position with Man Utd meeting the Serie A side to discuss a potential transfer on Tuesday.

And now Lecce president Sticchi Damiani revealed that the meeting between both parties “went well” in an interview with Sky Italia.

Damiani said: “The meeting went well, it was a cordial meeting. For us it is a satisfaction to sit at the table with Manchester United and talk about a player who comes from our Primavera. It means that it is a significant growth path for the club and we are very happy about it.”

He revealed that Lecce’s preference is to keep Dorgu until the end of the season: “We have explained to Manchester that our desire at the moment is to try to keep our squad unchanged, keeping all the big names, especially Dorgu.”

Damiani added: “We tried to make it clear that for us it is an important appointment with the history this year. We could reach the third historic salvation. Although we are flattered by the offer from Manchester, for us the priority is the sporting result which is fundamental.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Man Utd urged to ‘be brave’ and sell their own ‘whinging’ version of Mesut Ozil

👉 Scholes tells Man Utd they must sell eight players in £372m transfer clearout

👉 Man Utd draw up four-man striker shortlist with January signing ‘expected’ if one of three stars are sold

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd have now made a ‘formal bid’ for Dorgu but that it’s still some way short of Lecce’s asking price.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United formal bid for Patrick Dorgu was worth €27m plus add-ons, not enough to convince Lecce. Price tag around €40m package as Lecce are also aware of Napoli’s interest for the summer. Dorgu, keen on the move as more contacts are expected between clubs.’

And now Corriere dello Sport, (via PianetaLecce) claim that Man Utd have ‘already found an agreement’ with Denmark international Dorgu.

The report adds: