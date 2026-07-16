Man Utd strike ‘agreement’ for third midfield signing as Ederson could help pave the way

Man Utd have now agreed a deal to sign France international Manu Kone from Serie A side Roma, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The Red Devils are looking to build on Michael Carrick’s success in the second half of last season by giving him the tools to go again next season.

Man Utd finished third in the Premier League and secured a place in next season’s Champions League in a boost to their summer transfer budget.

And now INEOS have already brought in two new midfielders with Andrey Santos arriving from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans joining from Aston Villa.

Midfield continues to be a priority as they eye one more signing in that position and now Ferdinand, claiming he got the information from Fabrizio Romano, has revealed that Man Utd have now “agreed” a £45m fee to sign Roma star Kone, who played brilliantly at the World Cup.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Fabrizio Romano just confirmed that Man Utd have agreed a £45m fee for Kone from Roma, the French international midfielder.”

READ: PL stars Martinez, Romero slam ‘stupid’ Neville after Argentina beat England at the World Cup

Man Utd had everything agreed to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson earlier in the summer before the collapse of the deal was confirmed earlier this month.

There have been rumours of a potential U-turn over Ederson that could see him join the Red Devils later in the window, something which Romano has dismissed.

But agent Dario Canovi reckons Ederson could actually help Man Utd sign Kone as he could be a target for the Serie A side if the France international leaves for Old Trafford.

Canovi explained to Pagine Romanisti: “He would be yet another key player to leave our league and move abroad.

READ: Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Marcus Rashford would leave Man Utd for Fenerbahce

“It is yet another sign of our league’s decline, given that many Italian clubs are forced to sell players to balance their books.

“I always believe that it is the buyer who sets the valuation. Even though €50m is still a staggering sum compared to a few years ago. There is no doubt, however, that it would be a significant loss for Roma.”

When asked if Ederson could be a replacement for Kone at Roma, Canovi added: “I really like Ederson; he can do it all.

“He was one of the midfielders who won back the most balls in the league. But at the same time he also has the flair to produce plenty of assists and score plenty of goals. I’m convinced that Gasperini would also give the go-ahead to this potential deal.”

READ NEXT: Romano makes Man Utd ‘green light’ claim over Camavinga as INEOS ‘will sign’ midfielder