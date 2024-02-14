Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to buy 25 per cent of the Red Devils has been given Premier League approval.

Man Utd are ready to offer Newcastle director of football Dan Ashworth a place in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new-look transfer team, according to reports.

Ratcliffe’s deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils has been granted Premier League approval with a statement confirming that the governing body had completed the owners’ and directors’ test.

It read: “The (Premier League) board agreed to the change of the club’s ownership structure last week, and this has now been officially ratified by an independent oversight panel,” a league statement read.

“The Premier League’s Owners’ Charter has also been signed.”

Man Utd and Ratcliffe are still awaiting Football Association approval before the British billionaire can go about making the changes he wants.

Ratcliffe has plans to overhaul the way Man Utd recruit players, pump funds into the infrastructure at the club and make sure success on the pitch is a priority.

One of the biggest initial changes Ratcliffe has in mind is the hiring of a new director of football with Newcastle’s Ashworth understood to be top of their list.

And the Daily Telegraph insist that Newcastle ‘are braced for the departure’ of Ashworth to Man Utd with the Red Devils ‘ready to offer him a similar role as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Old Trafford revolution’.

It is understood that ‘there has been no approach yet’ from Man Utd but that ‘senior figures at St James’ Park have been preparing themselves for the 52-year-old’s possible exit for several days, which would come as a huge blow to their ambitions to break up the so-called ‘Big Six’.’

The Daily Telegraph adds:

‘They will now seek urgent clarification from Ashworth regarding his intentions as Manchester United are thought to have made him their first-choice candidate. ‘Should Manchester United make an official approach to Newcastle it is understood they would have to pay a multi-million pound compensation settlement to extract Ashworth from his current contract. ‘He would also have to sit out a lengthy period of gardening leave, which is likely to prevent him starting work at Old Trafford until 2025.’

It is claimed that Ashworth has become ‘irritated by the constant chatter around him leaving for Man Utd, but that does not mean he could not be tempted to leave given the prestige of the job at Old Trafford’.