Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford with Inter said to be keen.

Man Utd’s Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly “ahead of everyone” on Inter Milan’s priority list as the Danish striker nears the Old Trafford exit door.

Hojlund only joined United in 2023 but has failed to live up to his £64m price tag, scoring 26 goals for the club in 95 appearances.

With rumours that United are in the market for a new number nine, Hojlund has been linked with a move away with Serie A’s Inter said to be the favourites for his signature.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claim the 22-year-old is “ahead of everyone” on the San Siro side’s wishlist and that talks have seen a “definite acceleration.”

“Inter is working on this scenario, even at a distance, because the entire management has moved to America [for the Club World Cup],” the newspaper reports. “But the whole thing has seen a definite acceleration in the last few days.

“Hojlund has stepped on the pedals. He is now ahead of everyone in the club’s preferences for the attack of the future: there is finally room for investment up there at the front, and at the moment, no one seems to deserve it more.”

For Inter, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram were the main goal threats but Gazzetta believe Hojlund would be able to challenge for a starting spot.

“Once back in Italy, [head coach Cristian] Chivu is confident of a quality addition in the department: a striker with international experience who can stand worthily alongside Lautaro and Thuram and not just be considered the first of the reserves,” they added.

“An added starter is urgently needed, as Hojlund would be. The Dane has already let it be known that he quite likes the idea of wearing the Nerazzurri.”

The sale of Hojlund would though leave United short up front and it is likely the Old Trafford club would insist on finding a replacement before giving the green light to the Dane’s departure.

Joshua Zirkzee joined the club last summer but has failed to impress, scoring three goals in 32 league games. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is returning from a loan spell at Aston Villa but is not thought to be part of Ruben Amorim’s plans.

Instead, the former Sporting boss had targeted one of his old players, Viktor Gyokere,s but the 27-year-old has reportedly snubbed United in favour of a move to Arsenal.

However, United appear to stand a better chance of bringing Hugo Ekitike to the club with reports suggesting they are in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a summer move.

The 22-year-old French striker scored 22 goals and gave 12 assists in 48 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, with former Man Utd midfielder Owen Hargreaves describing the youngster as “the perfect centre-forward” on TNT Sports in April 2025.

United have also completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, having paid his £62.5m release clause.